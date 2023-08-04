Report: NFL suspending Saints RB Alvin Kamara three games to begin 2023 season

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been suspended three games by the NFL, per Adam Schefter. The suspension stems from the fight outside a Las Vegas nightclub in February 2022. With Kamara sidelined to begin the year, New Orleans will rely on veteran running back Jamaal Williams and rookie Kendre Miller as the starting running backs.

Kamara is heading into his seventh NFL season. He has taken over the backfield and blends his rushing ability with his involvement in the Saints’ passing attack. Kamara played in 15 games last year and ran for 897 yards and two touchdowns on 223 carries. He added 57 receptions for 490 yards and two more scores through the air.

With this suspension, Kamara is set to miss games against the Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers. New Orleans enters a new era with Derek Carr under center but will now not be able to unveil their offense at full strength until Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Williams and Miller are the presumed running backs to see an increased role, the team also rosters Eno Benjamin, Ellis Merriweather, and Jake Bargas, who will have the preseason to make their case for added carries in Kamara’s absence.