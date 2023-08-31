Report: Vikings and T.J. Hockenson agree to ‘big contract extension’

The Minnesota Vikings and tight end T.J. Hockenson have agreed on a “mega deal,” per Adam Schefter. The tight end had been a hold-in during training camp and will now be among the highest-paid tight ends in the league. Hockenson was entering the final year of his rookie contract, playing on a fifth-year option. Specific details of the contract have not yet been made public.

T.J. Hockenson hasn’t participated in training camp while dealing with some ailments and awaiting a new deal. Now he’ll be back in drills and have time to ramp up for Week 1 against the #Bucs. https://t.co/kT75HxPIxL — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2023

Hockenson was drafted with the eighth overall pick int he 2019 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. He spent the first three years with the team, becoming a better player and among the best tight ends in the league with his receiving ability.

Hockenson was traded to the Minnesota Vikings in a rare inter-division move ahead of the 2022 trade deadline. He played in 10 games for Minnesota, bringing in 60 of his 86 targets for 519 yards and three touchdowns. Hockenson will remain a reliable pass-catcher for quarterback Kirk Cousins alongside teammate Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.