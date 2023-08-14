Report: Jets to sign RB Dalvin Cook to one-year, $8.6M deal

The New York Jets are expected to sign free agent running back Dalvin Cook to a one-year contract worth $8.6 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The veteran visited Jets training camp at the end of last month, leading to speculation that it would be his ultimate landing spot. Now that has come to fruition with the team adding another veteran weapon to its offense.

Cook was released by the Vikings in June following a six-year tenure with the organization. After injuries stunted his first two seasons in 2017 and 2018, he established himself as one of the more dynamic running backs in the league by breaking off four straight 1,000-yard seasons. He would undergo shoulder surgery this past February and the organization ultimately decided to move on from the now 28-year-old tailback.

Cook now joins a loaded Jets offense in New York that includes dynamic second-year running back Breece Hall. Hall is still working his way back from an ACL injury, so Cook will presumably help shoulder the load as RB2 while Hall is eased back onto the field.