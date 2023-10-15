Who is Justin Fields’ backup for fantasy football?

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields went to the locker room in Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings after appearing to suffer an arm injury while trying to get rid of the ball to avoid a sack on third down. Fields initially got looked at in the tent before going back, likely to get more testing done.

The Bears will now turn to rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent with Fields sidelined. Bagent looked good in preseason action and won the backup job over Nathan Peterman. We’ll see if he’s able to move the ball against a Vikings defense that has largely contained Chicago.

For fantasy purposes, it’s hard to suggest picking up Bagent as an option to replace Fields. Fields has the ability as a runner to make up for his struggles throwing the ball, which we have yet to see from Bagent. If Fields is out for a while, it might be best to look at other quarterback options instead of plugging in Bagent.