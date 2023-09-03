Broncos predictions: Breaking down odds and picks for Super Bowl, division title, win totals

Following a disastrous 5-12 season in which everything that could go wrong, did go wrong, the Denver Broncos are eyeing a refresh in 2023. Future Hall of Fame coach Sean Payton is onboard to breathe some new life into the offense, and the hope is that his rapport with quarterback Russell Wilson will help turnaround a franchise that, for all intents and purposes, has their sights set on a Super Bowl this coming season.

Broncos Super Bowl odds: +4500

It’s no secret that for the Broncos to be a title contender, let alone win the Super Bowl next season, they’ll need to make a substantial improvement on offense. In 2022 Denver ranked last in scoring (32.2 ppg) despite having no shortage of talent, at least on paper. It’s up to Sean Payton to inject some much-needed ingenuity on offense, while Russell Wilson must improve after averaging a career-low 60.5 completion percentage last season.

Denver’s defense was solid in allowing just 21.2 ppg to their opponents, which ranked 14th in the league. Staying healthy, as well as having another playmaker on defense emerge will be key for the Broncos to make a Super Bowl run. Patrick Surtain II and Justin Simmons return as two stars in the secondary, but Denver will need a standout player among the front seven to truly take this defense to another level.

Broncos AFC West division title odds: +600

The Kansas City Chiefs (-165) and Los Angeles Chargers (-+290) hold better odds than the Broncos, while the Las Vegas Raiders (+1600) remain longshots to win the AFC West. Among all four teams, it’s clear that stability at quarterback plays an influential factor in the eyes of oddsmakers. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl Champions, while Justin Herbert has a clear upside versus Wilson.

The Broncos were 1-5 against AFC West teams in 2022, and the hope is that they will fare much better with Payton now at the helm of the team. Despite the Chiefs’ hold over the division, on paper, it appears that every team listed is at least capable of upsetting the other on any given Sunday. That belief should only further the expectation that the AFC West will be a competitive group through the 2023 campaign.

Broncos win total odds: Over 8.5 (-110); Under 8.5 (-110)

Payton can only impact the offense so much through the headset, which means it’s on Wilson to turn the page back and play the caliber of football he once did in Seattle. While there is no shortage of optimism, that belief is exacerbated by a few tough road matchups on the 2023 slate. Traveling to face the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and Detroit Lions could be problematic matchups.

Add on the staple road games against the Chiefs and Chargers, the Broncos could improve but nonetheless finish under .500 in what will be one of the tougher schedules in the NFL.