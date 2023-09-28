Full list of Week 4 straight-up picks with confidence levels

We’re back for Week 4 and whoo boy, Week 3 was loaded with upsets. The Jaguars, Ravens, and Cowboys were the big upset losers. The Broncos were crushed in a way I don’t think anybody imagined. And we saw the Bengals, Patriots, Texans, Chargers, and Cardinals all get their first win of the week.

In spite of a wild week of upsets, I did pretty well with my weekly confidence picks. Each week, I pick all the games straight up, but then note my confidence level for each pick, between high, medium, low, and no confidence. Last week, I was 2-2 with my high confidence picks, 5-2 with medium confidence picks, 3-1 with low confidence picks, and 1-0 on my no confidence picks.

Now it’s time for Week 4 picks. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win. I’m leaning into upsets a bit this week with five underdogs on my picks as of Thursday morning. Some of these are single-point spreads, so I could be picking the favorite by the time Sunday arrives.

High confidence

49ers over Cardinals

Chiefs over Jets

Medium confidence

Eagles over Commanders

Vikings over Panthers

Chargers over Raiders

Cowboys over Patriots

Low confidence

Jaguars over Falcons

Bills over Dolphins

Ravens over Browns***

Steelers over Texans

Bengals over Titans

Saints over Buccaneers

Colts over Rams***

Seahawks over Giants***

No confidence

Packers over Lions***

Bears over Broncos***