Pick against the spread for Cowboys vs. Cardinals in Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys will put their 2-0 record on the line when they hit the road to face the 0-2 Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 24.

Dallas is favored by 11.5 points according to DraftKings Sportsbook with an over/under of 43.5 total points. Below, we’ll break down our favorite pick against the spread for this Week 3 matchup.

Cowboys vs. Cardinals, Week 3: Pick against the spread

After an impressive start to the season, the Cowboys have emerged as one of the league’s top teams. They dominated the New York Giants with a 40-0 win on Sunday Night Football in Week 1, followed by a decisive 30-10 victory over the New York Jets in Week 2. Their performances have showcased a robust defense to go along with a balanced, efficient offense.

On the other hand, the Cardinals have had a tough start to their season, letting two winnable games slip away. In Week 1, they led the Washington Commanders going into the fourth quarter but ultimately lost 20-16. The following week, they squandered a 20-0 halftime lead against the Giants, losing 31-28. The path forward doesn’t get any easier for Arizona, as they face a tough schedule that includes the Cowboys, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Cincinnati Bengals in their next three matchups.

Though the Cardinals have been surprisingly competitive this season and had legitimate chances to win both games, they face a daunting task against the Cowboys. Dallas’ elite defense is likely to create turnovers and advantageous field position, potentially triggering a snowball effect of points similar to what we’ve seen in their first two games. Despite the large point spread, the smart bet appears to be on the Cowboys.

The Pick: Cowboys -11.5