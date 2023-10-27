Best player prop bets to consider for Ravens vs. Cardinals in NFL Week 8

The Baltimore Ravens and the Arizona Cardinals will match up in Week 8 of the NFL season. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS. This battle of the birds brings with it several player prop bets for bettors to choose from. Here are our favorite player prop bets for this Week 8 game, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Cardinals player prop bets

Gus Edwards — Over 59.5 rushing yards (-115)

Edwards has a good matchup this week against the Cardinals’ defense. They are allowing the eighth-most rushing yards per game. Obviously, the rushing attack may be led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, but Edwards should see plenty of snaps in a game that Baltimore projects to lead late.

Marquise Brown — under 50.5 receiving yards (-115)

There may not be anyone on the Cardinals wanting quarterback Kyler Murray back under center more than wide receiver Marquise Brown. Joshua Dobbs has been fine, but if Brown plays as he is with the backup, he should be in for a big uptick in production with Murray. Brown heads into this week with 383 yards and three touchdowns on 32 receptions through seven games. Baltimore’s defense allows the second-fewest passing yards per game, however, meaning Brown is likely to finish with fewer than 51 receiving yards for the third consecutive game.

Zay Flowers — over 55.5 receiving yards (-125)

Flowers has been impressive as a rookie through seven games with Baltimore. He has 442 yards and a touchdown on 39 receptions. Flowers is helping open up the offense for Jackson and has become his best target, slightly edging out tight end Mark Andrews. Flowers has at least 56 receiving yards in three of his last four games. Arizona’s defense allows the 10th-most passing yards per game.