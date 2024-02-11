Will George Kittle play in Super Bowl 58?

Super Bowl Sunday is upon us and the San Francisco 49ers head into Super Bowl 58 as healthy as a team can be for the final game of the season. They have players on injured reserve, but almost everybody on their active roster is good to go.

Defensive tackle Kalia Davis is listed as questionable for the game, but the big news this week was George Kittle returning to practice and being removed from the final injury report. The 49ers tight end sat out all three practices last week during the bye after the NFC Championship due to a toe injury. He returned to practice this week on Wednesday in limited fashion. He got in a second limited session on Thursday and then was a full participant on Friday.

Kittle has dealt with a host of injuries over his career, but was able to stay mostly healthy this season. He was questionable in Week 1 with a groin injury, but that was the last time he appeared on the final injury report. The only game he missed was the regular season finale when the 49ers rested key starters after clinching the No. 1 seed the week before.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has a host of weapons at his disposal, but we can expect him to target George Kittle plenty in this final game of the season. Looking through Super Bowl props at DraftKings Sportsbook, Kittle has the third highest receiving yards total (49.5) behind Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. He’s tied for fourth in receptions total (3.5) and is tied with Brandon Aiyuk for third among 49ers players in anytime touchdown odds (+175).

Travis Kelce is the better tight end option in DFS due to the Chiefs having fewer weapons on his level. But Kittle is a bit of a wild card. He has three 100-yard games, and let’s not forget his three-touchdown performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5. He can explode at anytime, so there is some intriguing upside with him in the lineup.

