Ravens WR Zay Flowers cuts hand slamming bench after costly fumble vs. Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers cut his hand after punching the bench following a costly fourth-quarter fumble in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens trail in the game but were driving down the field with eyes on the endzone. Quarterback Lamar Jackson connected with Flowers on a play that looked like it could be a score, but the rookie fumbled the ball while diving into the endzone, and Kansas City recovered it.

If Flowers is impacted by the injury, it could be a huge loss for Baltimore. He has been Jackson’s favorite target in the game, bringing in five of his eight targets for 115 yards and a touchdown. The score came back in the first quarter when Jackson found him on an impressive 30-yard pass. If Flowers is hindered or misses any snaps, we would likely see Rashod Bateman, Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor seen an uptick in targets along with tight ends Mark Andrews and Isiah Likely.