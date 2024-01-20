Ravens TE Mark Andrews injury: What status means for Divisional round vs. Texans

The Baltimore Ravens take on the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. The Ravens were hoping to get TE Mark Andrews back on the field after he missed most of the second half of the regular season due to an ankle injury. We’re going over Andrews’ status for the Divisional Round game vs. the Texans.

2024 NFL Playoff injury report

Mark Andrews impact

Andrews is not expected to play in the Divisional Round vs. Houston after not being activated off injured reserve this week. With Andrews out, the Ravens are down one of their top offensive weapons but should be okay given the depth at tight end. Isaiah Likely has been great filling in for Andrews most of the season. The Ravens also appear to be healthy at every other offensive position.

With Andrews still out, expect QB Lamar Jackson to continue to lean on WR Zay Flowers and Likely in the passing game. Jackson is on track to win NFL MVP this season and did so without Andrews most of the campaign. Backup TE Charlie Kolar could also see some snaps with Andrews not expected to play in this game.