Eagles WR Julio Jones ruled out for remainder of Wild Card game vs. Buccaneers

We discuss the injury to Philadelphia Eagles WR Julio Jones in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Julio Jones #80 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at Lincoln Financial Field on December 31, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Julio Jones went to the medical tent on Monday night’s Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The veteran wide receiver was expected to have an expanded role since the Eagles are without starting wide receiver A.J. Brown, who is dealing with his own injury. Jones went up for a reception and got blasted by a defender and needed to be tended to by trainers before leaving the field.

Jones has been with the Eagles for most of the season but hasn’t been able to carve out a large role for himself in the offense. He played in 11 games in the regular season and brought in 11 of his 19 targets for 74 yards with three touchdowns. Before the injury, Jones had brought in all three of his targets for 22 yards.

Julio Jones injury updates

Update: Jones has been ruled OUT for the rest of the game.

Update: Jones is being evaluated for a concussion, per Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein.

