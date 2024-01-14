Packers WR Romeo Doubs injury: What status means for Wild Card Round vs. Cowboys

Game status update: Doubs is officially ACTIVE for Sunday’s Wild Card game.

The No. 7 Green Bay Packers take on the No. 2 Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. The Packers could be without WR Romeo Doubs, who sustained a chest injury in Week 18 vs. the Chicago Bears and was unable to return. Doubs got in some limited practices this week. We’re updating you on the latest news and updates for Doubs ahead of the playoff matchup.

2024 NFL Playoff injury report

Romeo Doubs impact

Doubs doesn’t have a designation going into the playoff game and will be good to go. He was back at practice this week and didn’t have any issues. The Packers are listing WR Christian Watson as questionable to play. Both Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks are healthy. Those two rookies should see most of the work at wide receiver regardless of Doubs and Watson’s status. Expect Doubs to operate more as the WR3 and could even be relegated to WR4 duties if Watson is back.

NFL DFS analysis

Again, Doubs could be behind a few players on the depth chart. Reed and Wicks have played great down the stretch and have built up plenty of chemistry with QB Jordan Love. Doubs is $5,400 and that isn’t a great price point when we look at all the other wideouts on Green Bay. Reed is just $5,700 and Wicks is $4,800. Watson also isn’t a bad flier at $4,500 while Bo Melton has been getting more work as well. He’s cheap at $3,300. So there are four other WRs on the Packers with more value than Doubs.