Texans TE Dalton Schultz limited Wednesday ahead of Week 2 vs. Colts

The Houston Texans will attempt to get back on track in Week 2 when they take on division rivals Indianapolis Colts. One player who will hope to be more involved is tight end Dalton Schultz, who had just two catches in the season opener. Schultz is dealing with a quad injury and was limited in Wednesday’s practice.

Fantasy football implications for Week 2

Nico Collins and Robert Woods dominated the target share for rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, so Schultz might not really be a big factor in this offense yet. The Texans didn’t get anything going against the Ravens, and that might lead managers to drop most Houston players. Schultz should be more involved this week as Stroud gets comfortable with the offense, but the tight end still might only be viable as a starter in leagues with 14 or more teams.

If Schultz remains limited or trends down, Teagan Quitoriano and Brevin Jordan are Houston’s other options at the position.