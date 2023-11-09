Khalil Herbert is INACTIVE for Week 10 vs. Panthers

The Chicago Bears will host the Carolina Panthers for their Week 10 matchup at 8:15 p.m. ET this evening and running back Khalil Herbert has been ruled inactive for this contest. Herbert has been dealing with an ankle injury and has been out of action for the previous four games. He returned from IR this week and carried a questionable designation on Wednesday, but the team has opted to wait another week before putting him back onto the field.

Tyrique Stevenson, who has an ankle injury, has been downgraded to questionable for tonight’s game.



Equanimeous St. Brown and Josh Blackwell were activated off IR. Khalil Herbert was not and remains on injured reserve.



Stephen Carlson and Micah Baskerville were flexed from… — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) November 9, 2023

Herbert was just beginning to hit his stride prior to the injury, rushing for 103 yards and catching a touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos in Week 4 before racking up 76 rushing yards against the Washington Commanders in the game where he was injured. With him being out, backup D’Onta Foreman will once again tote the rock for the Bears tonight. Foreman has tallied 287 rushing yards and two touchdowns heading into this showdown.