Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to the field in Week 11 vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens are facing the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 of the NFL season. The Ravens offense already took a big hit with tight end Mark Andrews being ruled out with an ankle injury. On the next drive, quarterback Lamar Jackson was taken down hard, going out of bounds and stayed down briefly. He went to the bench but then went into the medical tent for further evaluation.

Lamar Jackson injury updates

Update: Jackson has returned to the field for the Ravens. It remains to be seen if he will be able to scramble or if he will have to try and hand the ball off or pass more to get the offense going.

Update: They are looking at Jackson’s left ankle on the sideline.

The Ravens proceeded to punt after Jackson went down, but if he is still sidelined when they take back over on offense, Tyler Huntley figures to come in as the quarterback.

Before getting hurt, Jackson was 4-of-6 passing for 60 yards. He also carried the ball twice for 15 additional yards. Andrews is a big loss to the offense, but Jackson may be too big of a loss to overcome, even if he plays and isn’t able to scramble like he is known to.