Seahawks WR DK Metcalf returns to practice Wednesday ahead of Week 8 vs. Browns

The Seattle Seahawks will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 8 of the NFL season. Seattle is coming off a win against the Arizona Cardinals, but they did it without their top wide receiver DK Metcalf. He missed the first game of his NFL career and was dealing with a hip injury. Metcalf is expected to practice on Wednesday, but will be limited.

DK Metcalf will practice today, per Pete Carroll. Metcalf (hip) missed the first game of his career last week. "We’ll limit him but he’ll be out there," Carroll said. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) October 25, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

If Metcalf can return in Week 8, he will have a tough matchup against the Browns defense. They are allowing the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Metcalf usually sees a steady target share, but he has notably struggled to be consistent this season. With the matchup, even if he can return this week, he should remain on your bench. Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo would see an expanded role if he can’t play. None of them warrant a start in regular fantasy lineups with how good the Browns have been on defense.