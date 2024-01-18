Is Pascal Siakam playing for the Pacers on Thursday vs. the Kings?

The Indiana Pacers made the first big move of the 2023-24 NBA season, dealing for Toronto Raptors All-Star forward Pascal Siakam ahead of a back-to-back set Thursday and Friday. The Pacers were considered the frontrunners to land Siakam in a trade should the Raptors opt to deal him, and that is exactly what happened Wednesday. Here’s the latest on his status for Thursday’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

Pascal Siakam status updates

Siakam was never likely to play in Thursday’s game against Sacramento, and head coach Rick Carlisle confirmed he would be unavailable for the contest. The Pacers are also going to be without Tyrese Haliburton, who is set to return soon from his hamstring injury. They also won’t have Bruce Brown or Jordan Nwora, as those players were sent to Toronto in the Siakam trade.

The forward is joining Indiana on this road trip, and we’ll see if he’s able to play in Friday’s game. If he doesn’t play, he could make his team debut Sunday against the Suns or Tuesday against the Nuggets when Indiana returns home.