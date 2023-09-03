Which teams have made the 2023 FIBA World Cup quarterfinals?

The 2023 FIBA World Cup has moved to the quarterfinal stage, with eight teams left to compete for the title. Here’s a look at how the bracket is shaping up for the knockout round of the competition.

FIBA World Cup quarterfinal matchups

Italy vs. United States

Latvia vs. Germany

Lithuania vs. Serbia

Canada vs. Slovenia

The United States suffered their first defeat of the competition Sunday against Lithuania, but still qualified for the knockout round. Lithuania are also in the mix and will face Serbia. Dallas Mavericks guard and Slovenia star Luka Doncic will be on display as well in the quarterfinal round.

Canada had to come back and defeat Spain in the final game of the second round to qualify for the quarterfinal. Spain were eliminated with the loss. Latvia, Serbia, Italy and Germany round out the quarterfinal bracket. Of the qualified teams, only USA has won the competition.