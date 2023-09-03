 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Which teams have made the 2023 FIBA World Cup quarterfinals?

Here’s a look at the teams remaining to compete for the World Cup title.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men’s National Team v Lithuania
Anthony Edwards of the USA Men’s Senior National Team shoots the ball during the game against Lithuania in the third round as part of the 2023 FIBA World Cup on September 3, 2023 at Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.
Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2023 FIBA World Cup has moved to the quarterfinal stage, with eight teams left to compete for the title. Here’s a look at how the bracket is shaping up for the knockout round of the competition.

FIBA World Cup quarterfinal matchups

Italy vs. United States

Latvia vs. Germany

Lithuania vs. Serbia

Canada vs. Slovenia

The United States suffered their first defeat of the competition Sunday against Lithuania, but still qualified for the knockout round. Lithuania are also in the mix and will face Serbia. Dallas Mavericks guard and Slovenia star Luka Doncic will be on display as well in the quarterfinal round.

Canada had to come back and defeat Spain in the final game of the second round to qualify for the quarterfinal. Spain were eliminated with the loss. Latvia, Serbia, Italy and Germany round out the quarterfinal bracket. Of the qualified teams, only USA has won the competition.

