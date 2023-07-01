Domantas Sabonis, Kings agree to renegotiation and extension of contract with $195 million in new money

The Sacramento Kings and Domantas Sabonis have reached an agreement on a renegotiation and extension of his contract, which was set to expire at the end of the 2023-24 season. Sabonis is receiving $195 million in new money, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The new value of his deal is $217 million over the full contract.

The Kings made the playoffs for the first time in 16 seasons behind the play of De’Aaron Fox and Sabonis, who formed one of the most underrated offensive duos in the league. The big man, who came in a trade two seasons ago at the deadline from the Pacers, averaged 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 61.5% from the floor and 37.3% from deep.

Sabonis’ 2023-24 salary, which was originally $22 million, will be renegotiated as part of this agreement. The extension will kick in the following season, and will be for four years. The Kings did free up some money to maneuver in free agency if the opportunity presented itself, but have pivoted back to the original plan of bringing everyone back for a chance to build on the playoff run from 2022-23.