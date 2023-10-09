San Antonio Spurs preview: Welcome to Wembanyama’s world

Ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, DK Network is taking an in-depth look at all 30 teams. We’re going over all the big moves from the offseason, predicting the starting lineup, providing a fantasy basketball perspective, looking at relevant odds and assessing season expectations for each franchise. Here’s a look at the San Antonio Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs 2023-24 Outlook

Key additions: Victor Wembanyama, Cedi Osman

The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is the focus of this season for the Spurs, who are hoping to start a new era of dominance. Wembanyama has the size of a center but the mobility of a small forward. There’s no telling how good he can become as long as he stays healthy, and the Spurs are the perfect place for him to develop. Osman is a nice bench player who should provide valuable perimeter shooting.

Key departures: None

The presumed core is still intact and San Antonio is loaded with draft picks to continue building the roster up.

Projected starting lineup

Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell are locked in. Tre Jones should be the primary point guard, although Malaki Branham is pushing for that role. Wembanyama will start, but will he be at the power forward or center spot? Jeremy Sochan offers better defense, but does Zach Collins allow the Spurs to take pressure off the rookie in the interior?

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Victor Wembanyama

Was there ever a doubt? Johnson and Vassell’s roles will be intriguing, but it’s all about Wemby in San Antonio. His Summer League was up and down, so it’s hard to ascertain exactly what his usage will look like. Wembanyama should have the matchup advantage in most spots, though his defensive chops will be something to monitor.

Notable odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Win total: 29.5

To make playoffs: Yes +1100, No -2500

To win West: +25000

To win NBA title: +50000

Season expectations

Wembanyama winning Rookie of the Year and the peripheral pieces fitting well with him would be a wildly successful 2023-24 campaign in San Antonio. The Spurs are in no rush to get to the playoffs, and have plenty of draft assets waiting to continue shaping this roster. Wembanayama needs to live up to the hype, but it’s important that players like Johnson, Vassell and Branham mesh with him. The Spurs have signed the former two to big extensions, and it would be hard to stomach moving one of them given the investment.