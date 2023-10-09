Portland Trail Blazers preview: The post-Lillard era officially begins

Ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, DK Network is taking an in-depth look at all 30 teams. We’re going over all the big moves from the offseason, predicting the starting lineup, providing a fantasy basketball perspective, looking at relevant odds and assessing season expectations for each franchise. Here’s a look at the Portland Trail Blazers.

Portland Trail Blazers 2023-24 Outlook

Key additions: Scoot Henderson, Deandre Ayton, Robert Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon, Kris Murray

Henderson is the exact type of player Portland can build around with Lillard’s depature, and Murray is a nice combo forward who can develop off the bench. Ayton and Williams are big men with some upside, while Brogdon is a combo guard who can steer the bench unit while also being a trade chip at the deadline. Portland has set the roster up nicely for this rebuild.

Key departures: Damian Lillard

Lillard finally asked out this offseason, a move he held off on making for several seasons due to his deep ties to the franchise and city. The Blazers didn’t send him to his preferred destination but they did send him to a contender. It’s going to be impossible to replace his meaning to the city, and his basketball feats are also going to be tough to replicate. We’ll see what kind of reception he gets when he does return to the Rose City this season.

Projected starting lineup

Henderson, Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe should start in a three-guard lineup the Blazers are likely to deploy this season. Jerami Grant will start unless Portland moves his contracts during the first part of the season. Ayton should get the first crack at the center spot but Williams is lurking.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Shaedon Sharpe

In his first 68 games, Sharpe averaged 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game in 20.3 minutes. He shot 47.3% from the floor and 35.2% from deep. In the final 12 games, Sharpe posted 21.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg and 3.7 apg in 33.3 minutes per game. He shot 47% from the floor and 37.9% from deep. The question is whether that last stretch was simply Sharpe getting more usage or a sign of actual development.

Simons and Ayton will command a lot of the ball. Henderson might take a backseat in his rookie season but he’s a high-usage guard himself. Will Sharpe establish himself in this offense or will he become more of a role player? This could be an important season for him to take on more responsibility.

Notable odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Win total: 28.5

To make playoffs: Yes +1100, No -2500

To win West: +25000

To win NBA title: +50000

Season expectations

There are different expectations when it comes to the development of each player, but the overall goal is to find out who fits and who doesn’t. Grant and Brogdon are potential trade chips, but those contracts are going to be difficult to move without taking big money back. And the Blazers are in a decent spot when it comes to future assets after trading Lillard and then subsequently re-routing Jrue Holiday. If this group can build a solid foundation for the future, this season will be considered a success.