Utah Jazz preview: Will this team build on last season’s surprising finish?

Ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, DK Network is taking an in-depth look at all 30 teams. We’re going over all the big moves from the offseason, predicting the starting lineup, providing a fantasy basketball perspective, looking at relevant odds and assessing season expectations for each franchise. Here’s a look at the Utah Jazz.

Utah Jazz 2023-24 Outlook

Key additions: John Collins, Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, Brice Sensabaugh

The Jazz added three pieces to their young core in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft before making the big trade for Collins. He fills an immediate need at the power forward spot, although that mind hinder Hendricks’ development a bit when it comes to playing time. However, Collins is a great mold for the rookie to follow. The former Hawks big also raises Utah’s floor in a loaded Western Conference.

Key departures: None

The Jazz are largely intact from last season, which is a sign the rebuild is going well.

Projected starting lineup

Last year’s Most Improved Player Lauri Markkanen will be in the starting lineup with Collins and Walker Kessler, which makes the Jazz one of the bigger teams in the league. Collin Sexton should be the lead point guard, but the second guard spot is up for grabs. Jordan Clarkson has the experience, but he’s always been better off the bench. Perhaps George or Talen Horton-Tucker fits better with the first unit.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Lauri Markkanen

With a clearly defined role in 2022-23, Markkanen flourished. He was more efficient and played more minutes, which led to a career-high mark in points per game at 25.2. The question now is whether he can do that again with more scoring around him. Collins is a versatile forward, while Kessler and Sexton will look to develop offensively too. Clarkson is capable of heating up and taking over stretches of games. The rookies also need moments to test themselves. The key word for Markkanen is consistency in 2023-24. Can he build on his season from a year ago or was that a flash in the pan?

Notable odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Win total: 35.5

To make playoffs: Yes +360, No -500

To win West: +20000

To win NBA title: +50000

Season expectations

The Jazz have two clear groupings of players on their roster. There’s the Sexton-Collins-Markkanen-Clarkson group which the team has a lot of money tied up in, although Clarkson’s salary hit goes down after this season and Markkanen becomes an expiring deal. There’s the second group featuring Kessler, George, Hendricks, Ochai Agbaji and Sensabaugh on rookie deals. Ideally, you’d have those two timelines balance each other out where the more experienced players can carry the young guys until they are ready to perform and they’ll carry the vets as they slowly decline.

However, that doesn’t matter if you don’t have a star on the roster. The Jazz still need one, no matter what they want to say about Markkanen or Collins. Pushing for a play-in spot would likely be meeting expectations given where this rebuild is at.