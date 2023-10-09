Indiana Pacers preview: Will Tyrese Haliburton reach superstardom?

Ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, DK Network is taking an in-depth look at all 30 teams. We’re going over all the big moves from the offseason, predicting the starting lineup, providing a fantasy basketball perspective, looking at relevant odds and assessing season expectations for each franchise. Here’s a look at the Indiana Pacers.

Indiana Pacers 2023-24 Outlook

Key additions: Bruce Brown, Jarace Walker, Obi Toppin

Walker and Toppin will shore up the power forward spot, which has been a sore spot for Indiana over the last few seasons. Brown excelled as a role player with the Nuggets last season, but will he be ready for a bigger role? The Pacers have a big financial commitment with him, and the production might be a little lower than what they hope for.

Key departures: None

Chris Duarte was traded in the summer, but he was falling out of the rotation anyway for Indiana. There will likely be a move during the season involving Buddy Hield, who has requested a trade after a contract extension agreement wasn’t reached. Outside of Hield’s pending move, the roster remains largely the same from a season ago.

Projected starting lineup

Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner have secured two of the starting spots. Brown and Hield should start as well. That leaves one spot between Walker and Toppin open. It’ll likely depend on the matchups but the Pacers probably give Toppin the first crack at winning that job.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Tyrese Haliburton

The guard was named an All-Star for the first time last season and averaged a double-double with 20.7 points and 10.4 assists per game. The 49/40/87 shooting splits are not too shabby either. The question now is whether Haliburton can ascend to superstardom. The Pacers were 6-19 (.240) after Haliburton arrived at the trade deadline in 2022. They bumped that win percentage up to .500 in the 56 games the point guard played a year ago. If Haliburton continues playing like he did last year, the Pacers should be in the playoff conversation.

Notable odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Win total: 38.5

To make playoffs: Yes +120, No -150

To win East: +13000

To win NBA title: +30000

Season expectations

The Pacers signing Brown to a hefty contract made one thing clear; this team intends to compete in 2023-24. There won’t be some late tanking for lottery odds, and a Hield trade likely would have to be one that either keeps Indiana in the postseason picture or further bolsters the roster. Haliburton is too good for the team to tank outright, but does he have enough around him to truly contend? Making the playoffs, a place the Pacers haven’t been since 2019-20, would be a good start. The bare minimum expectation would be to make the play-in tournament.