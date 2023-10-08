Houston Rockets preview: It’s time for the culture to change

Ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, DK Network is taking an in-depth look at all 30 teams. We’re going over all the big moves from the offseason, predicting the starting lineup, providing a fantasy basketball perspective, looking at relevant odds and assessing season expectations for each franchise. Here’s a look at the Houston Rockets.

Houston Rockets 2023-24 Outlook

Key additions: Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Jock Landale, Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore

The Rockets were considered a destination for James Harden at one point given their cap space flexibility, but the organization has decided enough is enough with the dreary rebuild. VanVleet, Brooks and Landale come in as hard-nosed veterans who have had to largely earn their way in the NBA, while the youth movement gets a boost with Thompson and Whitmore, who won Summer League MVP. Houston might not win a lot of games, but the environment in the locker room will shift.

Key departures: Kevin Porter Jr.

Porter Jr. was likely to be on the outs before he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, but that was certainly the final straw. It’s clear what Houston wants to achieve with this group, and there can be no negative influences. Porter Jr. was a productive player but he didn’t impact winning enough to keep around, especially after the off-court incident.

Projected starting lineup

VanVleet and Brooks will start for sure. Jalen Green should maintain his place in the backcourt, while Alperen Sengun is probably the preferred big man over Landale. Jabari Smith will round out the lineup, although Tari Eason could be in the mix to start depending on matchups.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Jabari Smith

Smith had a rough rookie season but he was a monster in the Summer League again before being shut down by the team. The 6-10 forward can score from anywhere and has the makings of being an offensive star. The question now is whether he can do things consistently. Getting some tough love from the likes of VanVleet and Brooks could be beneficial for him, and could lead to more steady showings. If that’s the case, he will rise in fantasy basketball formats.

Notable odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Win total: 31.5

To make playoffs: Yes +600, No -900

To win West: +20000

To win NBA title: +40000

Season expectations

Young teams struggle to win games. When there are no veterans in place to guide young players, bad habits can form. That further hampers a team’s growth. The Rockets clearly felt they were on the brink of that slippery slope spiraling into pure chaos. Perhaps there was a sense of entitlement growing within the young players like Green, Sengun, Eason and Smith.

New head coach Ime Udoka will demand excellence and attention to detail. VanVleet and Brooks know the value of hard work. VanVleet was an undrafted free agent and Brooks was a second-round pick. They won’t take anything from the youngsters, no matter where they got drafted. Thompson and Whitmore are here to push for minutes. Landale outworked Deandre Ayton in a playoff series last year and eventually got more run than him. Udoka rewards those who play hard and play with each other, something the Rockets haven’t done much of over the last few seasons.

The goal of this season is to transform the culture in the organization and cultivate winning habits. Growth from the core is the most important aspect of this season. Hanging around play-in contention would be icing on the cake, but baking the cake is the priority.