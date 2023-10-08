Orlando Magic preview: Will this young core make a playoff push in 2023-24?

Ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, DK Network is taking an in-depth look at all 30 teams. We’re going over all the big moves from the offseason, predicting the starting lineup, providing a fantasy basketball perspective, looking at relevant odds and assessing season expectations for each franchise. Here’s a look at the Orlando Magic.

Orlando Magic 2023-24 Outlook

Key additions: Anthony Black, Jett Howard, Joe Ingles

When you have two lottery picks, you should be able to address any remaining holes in your roster. Black is expected to be the answer to Orlando’s point guard problems, although there’s still some hope Jalen Suggs turns things around. Howard is a nice wing player who has potential, but will need to improve his perimeter shooting to get extended minutes. Ingles is a nice veteran creator who can be an outlet in this offense.

Key departures: None

The Magic didn’t lose any key players and are in a good spot when it comes to the salary cap. This season will be a great opportunity to shuffle some pieces around and see how the roster fits going forward.

Projected starting lineup

Banchero, Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. are locked into the starting lineup. The two backcourt spots are up for grabs, with Markelle Fultz and Gary Harris in the lead to take those. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Black eventually move into one of those spots, especially if the Magic shop those expiring contracts around near the trade deadline.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Paolo Banchero

The reigning Rookie of the Year was excellent in 2022-23, averaging 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. His usage should only go up in his sophomore season, and the Magic will put the ball in his hands more since they don’t have a true lead guard. Banchero’s numbers are great but the next step is shooting efficiency and overall facilitation. If he makes that leap, Orlando will be a threat for a playoff spot.

Notable odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Win total: 36.5

To make playoffs: Yes +165, No -205

To win East: +13000

To win NBA title: +40000

Season expectations

The Magic are not expected to contend for the NBA title, but they are not completely being dismissed in the playoff picture. The play-in tournament seems to be a minimum requirement for progress, although finding stability in the backcourt might be the better barometer for what goes down as a successful season. Banchero, Wagner and Carter Jr. are good enough to keep Orlando in the conversation for a play-in spot. If they can get anything from Jonathan Isaac and the rookies step up, a playoff berth is not out of the question.