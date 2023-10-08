Charlotte Hornets preview: Is LaMelo Ball ready to be a franchise player?

Ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, DK Network is taking an in-depth look at all 30 teams. We’re going over all the big moves from the offseason, predicting the starting lineup, providing a fantasy basketball perspective, looking at relevant odds and assessing season expectations for each franchise. Here’s a look at the Charlotte Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets 2023-24 Outlook

Key additions: Brandon Miller, Nick Smith

There’s a lot of hype around Miller, who was taken No. 2 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. He’s got the potential to be a strong all-around scorer right off the bat while possessing some solid defensive upside. Smith was a late first-round pick and should be able to see the floor immediately as a backup guard. The question is whether Smith can take over for Terry Rozier as a backcourt mate with LaMelo Ball. Miller had some ups and downs in the Summer League and will need to stay out of foul trouble but he should be in the running for Rookie of the Year in this offense.

Key departures: Kelly Oubre Jr.

Oubre Jr. was awesome last season for Charlotte, averaging 20.2 points per game. He’s a capable defender as well, although the efficiency wasn’t as good as the Hornets might’ve hoped for. Losing him from the rotation does open up minutes for Miller and PJ Washington, but it could compromise the Hornets on the defensive side of the ball. We’ll see how Charlotte adjusts.

Projected starting lineup

Ball, Rozier, Washington and Mark Williams should be locked into their spots in the starting lineup. Miller is expected to start but the possibility of Gordon Hayward playing ahead of him exists. Hayward is the more experienced player but Miller has the upside. Head coach Steve Clifford has a decision to make, and it’s possible Hayward begins the season as the starter before eventually ceding the role to Miller.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: LaMelo Ball

Ball has increased his scoring average in every season, though injuries hampered him last year. The problem is his efficiency has gone done in each campaign, and his turnovers haven’t been cut down. The defense remains non-existent. And now the pressure is really on.

Ball signed a huge extension with the Hornets that kicks in next season. Charlotte largely had to do this deal to avoid losing him for nothing, but there’s a lot of risk here. Ball has not shown much growth since winning Rookie of the Year, and there’s questions about whether he can be a leader of a team. The Hornets believe he’s a franchise player and he likely believes it too, but now is the time to show it.

Notable odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Win total: 31.5

To make playoffs: Yes +475, No -700

To win East: +25000

To win NBA title: +50000

Season expectations

It’s hard to know whether Clifford is coaching for his job or not since the Hornets cut bait from James Borrego earlier than expected. This is a young team that needs to show some sort of growth, but competing for a play-in spot seems like a reasonable ask if Ball remains healthy. Miller’s development will also be a focal point this year.

There’s also the possibility for some big changes if things aren’t going as planned with the ownership transition. Michael Jordan no longer has the majority stake, and his vision is no longer the driving force of the organization even if his aura hasn’t dimmed. If the Hornets don’t remain in the play-in mix, things could get rocky.