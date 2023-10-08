Washington Wizards preview: The rebuild officially begins in the nation’s capital

Ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, DK Network is taking an in-depth look at all 30 teams. We’re going over all the big moves from the offseason, predicting the starting lineup, providing a fantasy basketball perspective, looking at relevant odds and assessing season expectations for each franchise. Here’s a look at the Washington Wizards.

Washington Wizards 2023-24 Outlook

Key additions: Jordan Poole, Tyus Jones, Bilal Coulibaly, Landry Shamet, Patrick Baldwin Jr.

The Wizards made wholesale changes in the offseason, finally resetting from the previous core which couldn’t escape the cycle of mediocrity. Poole, Jones and Shamet are young players who have some experience in the league and should get heavy minutes. Coulibaly is the rookie to watch, although his role will fluctuate since there’s a lot to sort through on this roster.

Key departures: Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis

Beal flexed his no-trade clause to get to the Suns in a lopsided deal, effectively screwing the Wizards from landing a true return for the star. Porzingis’ deal was a bit more favorable, although Washington could’ve built something around him given his production last year. We’ll see if both players can stay healthy with their new teams, but it was clear their time in Washington was up.

Projected starting lineup

Shamet is working through an injury, so we’ll likely see Jones and Poole in the backcourt. I expect Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford to hold the two frontcourt spots. Corey Kispert seems like the favorite to win the small forward spot, but Deni Avdija came on strong at the end of last year and does offer more playmaking ability.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Deni Avdija

It has been a really underwhelming first three seasons for the ninth overall pick in the 2020 draft. Avdija isn’t showing signs of progress but he’s been in a fluctuating role and could thrive in this environment. The big thing is consistency. Avdija’s final 38 games carried the following stat line: 10.1 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 2.9 apg, 44.1 FG%, 30.5 3P%. Within those 38 games, he posted a nine-game stretch of 15.3 ppg, 7.9 ppg, 2.1 apg, 50.5 FG% and 40.6 3P% and followed it with a 16-game line of 6.3 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.8 apg, 35.3 FG% and 22.5 3P%. If Avdija can be more consistent, he could be a breakout player in 2023-24.

Notable odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Win total: 24.5

To make playoffs: Yes +1100, No -2500

To win East: +50000

To win NBA title: +100000

Season expectations

As the odds tell you, there’s not much expected of this Wizards team in 2023-24. This season will be an opportunity for the front office to decipher who fits where in the rebuild timeline for this team. Poole and Kuzma are locked in on long-term deals and the Wizards are unlikely to find trade partners where they get salary relief, so those two appear to be in the big picture. Evaluating and making decisions on Kispert, Avdija, Gafford and Johnny Davis will be the focus.

As far as competitiveness goes, the Wizards are hoping for a team that battles but ultimately loses more games than it wins. Maintaining a good environment and understanding there’s a tough season ahead will be part of the process. The Wizards are hoping to eventually have a contender but this year is going to be a tough one.