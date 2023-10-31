Grading Clippers-76ers deal centered around James Harden, Nic Batum

The Philadelphia 76ers finally agreed to make a deal involving James Harden, sending the malcontent guard to the Los Angeles Clippers in a trade early Tuesday morning. The Clippers were Harden’s preferred landing spot, and he goes to LA with P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev. The 76ers get back Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks and a pick swap, plus a 2026 protected first-round pick from the Thunder. Let’s see who came out ahead after the trade.

Clippers: B

LA has formed a “Big 3” with Harden, but he hasn’t exactly been the proven playoff performer they need with their two wing stars struggling to stay healthy late in the year. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are ultimately going to be a bigger factor in how the Clippers do, but trading away depth and future assets like this is a big risk given the history. George and Leonard haven’t signed extensions yet, though this might prompt them to do so. And while Harden has had his drama, he now ends up in the situation he wanted and is still one of the most dynamic offensive players in the game. The Clippers remain contenders in the West after this trade, but they better win a title for this entire operation to pay off.

76ers: B+

Given Tyrese Maxey’s production early this season, the 76ers could afford to take a bit of a discount and add more depth around their budding guard and Joel Embiid. Morris, Covington and Batum are all veterans who have been in big playoff series, so they keep the Sixers in the mix near the top of the East. The draft picks are good too, as they allow Philadelphia to make some immediate moves if the situation presents itself. Ultimately, solving this Harden dilemma before things got ugly in the locker room was important and that got done. The priority now is to make sure Embiid is happy and wants to stick around.