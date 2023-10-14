The 2023-24 NBA season is quickly approaching and there are plenty of stars scattered across the league’s 30 teams. Some teams have more established players vying for championships, while others feature younger stars hoping to one day ascend to the top of the mountain. Ahead of this season, we’ll rank the star cores for each team in the league. Some teams may have cores featuring up to four players, while others might be limited to two players. This isn’t necessarily an indication of which team will win more games, although you are more likely to win games with more stars. Here’s a look at how the teams stack up against each other when it comes to star talent. 1. Denver Nuggets - Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon 2. Milwaukee Bucks - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton 3. Boston Celtics - Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis 4. Phoenix Suns - Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal 5. Los Angeles Lakers - LeBron James, Anthony Davis 6. Golden State Warriors - Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green 7. Los Angeles Clippers - Kawhi Leonard, Paul George 8. Miami Heat - Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro 9. Philadelphia 76ers - Joel Embiid, James Harden*, Tyrese Maxey (*Harden has requested a trade) 10. Memphis Grizzlies - Ja Morant*, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. (*Morant is suspended for the first 25 games of the season) 11. Cleveland Cavaliers - Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley 12. Dallas Mavericks - Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving 13. Sacramento Kings - De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis 14. New Orleans Pelicans - Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum 15. Minnesota Timberwolves - Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert 16. New York Knicks - Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, R.J. Barrett 17. Toronto Raptors - Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes 18. Chicago Bulls - DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, Zach LaVine 19. Atlanta Hawks - Trae Young, Dejounte Murray 20. Orlando Magic - Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. 21. Brooklyn Nets - Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson 22. Indiana Pacers - Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner 23. Oklahoma City Thunder - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Josh Giddey 24. Utah Jazz - Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton 25. Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren 26. San Antonio Spurs - Victor Wembanyama, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell 27. Portland Trail Blazers - Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe, Deandre Ayton 28. Houston Rockets - Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Jabari Smith 29. Charlotte Hornets - LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Brandon Miller 30. Washington Wizards - Kyle Kuzma, Jordan Poole