Boston Celtics preview: Will big offseason trades lead to 18th title?

Ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, DK Network is taking an in-depth look at all 30 teams. We’re going over all the big moves from the offseason, predicting the starting lineup, providing a fantasy basketball perspective, looking at relevant odds and assessing season expectations for each franchise. Here’s a look at the Boston Celtics.

Boston Celtics 2023-24 Outlook

Key additions: Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis

Since Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both reached stardom, the Celtics have constantly been looking to improve the roster around them in pursuit of a title. This time, they’ve consolidated their depth for more star power, adding a veteran point guard in Holiday who has won a championship and a versatile big man in Porzingis who is coming off a career season. If this group can stay healthy, it’s going to be hard to slow Boston down.

Key departures: Grant Williams, Robert Williams, Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon

The Celtics were unable to afford Grant Williams’ contract demands, and Robert Williams has some injury history that’s concerning. Losing Smart will be tough for Boston fans but the point guard simply thought he was a bigger part of the fabric of the team than he was. The Brogdon trade never worked out due to a combination of injuries and a regression in production. However, these role players did still help Boston make a Finals in 2022 and a conference finals a season ago. If the current roster falls short of the Finals, there will be questions about why this group wasn’t given another shot.

Projected starting lineup

Holiday, Brown, Tatum, Porzingis and Al Horford are the likely starting lineup. There’s a possibility Horford is swapped out for Derrick White with Porzingis sliding in as the center in a smaller lineup, but that’s unlikely to happen at the beginning of the year.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Kristaps Porzingis

As noted above, Porzingis enters this season off a career 2022 campaign. He finished with 23.2 points per game on 50/38/85 shooting splits, adding 8.4 rebounds per game as well. How will Porzingis fit in as the third option at best offensively? Perhaps this is where he’ll be most effective, since he won’t command the best defenders on a nightly basis. We’ll likely see a decline in shots and overall scoring but as long as the efficiency stays the same, Porzingis will be a solid fantasy contributor.

Notable odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Win total: 55.5

To make playoffs: Yes -8000, No +2000

To win East: +180

To win NBA title: +400

Season expectations

The Celtics, like any team, won’t state outright that it’s a championship or bust season. It certainly feels that way though, because you don’t swap out four rotation players for two second-tier stars if your goal is to not go past what you did a year ago. Boston and Milwaukee have been in a bit of an arms race this offseason, and the two sides are co-favorites per the oddsmakers to win the East and the Finals.

Anything less than a trip back to the Finals will be considered a disappointment. Losing in the last series would sting but likely would be understood depending on the matchup. Boston wants to add the 18th banner this season and at minimum, expects to have the opportunity to do so.