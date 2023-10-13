Milwaukee Bucks preview: Will gamble of pairing Lillard and Antetokounmpo pay off?

Ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, DK Network is taking an in-depth look at all 30 teams. We’re going over all the big moves from the offseason, predicting the starting lineup, providing a fantasy basketball perspective, looking at relevant odds and assessing season expectations for each franchise. Here’s a look at the Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks 2023-24 Outlook

Key additions: Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley, Cam Payne

It’s all about the first name on that list. The Bucks might’ve felt some pressure from Giannis Antetokounmpo’s recent comments about a long-term commitment to Milwaukee, and last year’s first-round exit made them realize they needed more firepower. Lillard gives the team a true second superstar and should elevate this offense, especially in half-court sets. Beasley is a nice rotation piece, while Payne has played in enough big games to provide a spark if needed.

Key departures: Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen

Losing Holiday is tough. He was a huge part of their 2021 title team, especially on the defensive end. What’s worse is Holiday ends up back in the East with the Celtics, Milwaukee’s primary competitor. Allen was a nice role player who can contribute here and there, but wasn’t going to move the needle for Milwaukee either way.

Projected starting lineup

It’ll be Lillard, Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez for sure. Khris Middleton is recovering from an injury and should be ready to go, but Pat Connaughton might get the start in his place early. Beasley or Connaughton would be in line for the fifth spot if Middleton is healthy.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Damian Lillard

After years of trying to make it work in Portland, the last two seasons likely pushed Lillard out the door. The point guard averaged 29.4 points per game over the last two campaigns but didn’t make the playoffs and battled injuries. He arrives in Milwaukee hoping to win a title, but he’s going to have to share the floor with some big-time scorers. I expect Lillard and Antetokounmpo to fit well together, though there could be some growing pains early. Middleton likely sacrifices the most in terms of shots.

Notable odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Win total: 54.5

To make playoffs: Yes -8000, No +2000

To win East: +180

To win NBA title: +400

Season expectations

The Bucks traded for Holiday in an attempt to win a championship. They accomplished that goal and were set up to compete for a long time. Milwaukee is making a similar gamble not just to win a championship but to show Antetokounmpo the front office will always look to keep the team in the mix. This was the cost of doing business for the Bucks and while this was a difficult decision, it does make the team better.

The goal of this season, and every season the team has Lillard and Antetokounmpo together, is to win a championship. The only way this move isn’t considered a successful one is if the Bucks don’t win a title.