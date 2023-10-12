Golden State Warriors preview: Can homegrown core extend championship window?

Ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, DK Network is taking an in-depth look at all 30 teams. We’re going over all the big moves from the offseason, predicting the starting lineup, providing a fantasy basketball perspective, looking at relevant odds and assessing season expectations for each franchise. Here’s a look at the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State Warriors 2023-24 Outlook

Key additions: Chris Paul, Brandin Podziemski, Dario Saric

It’s funny how your long-time nemesis ends up becoming your friend. The Warriors have had some epic playoff battles with Paul in the past but two sides are coming together to capture a championship. Paul has never been to a Finals, while the Warriors hope his veteran presence will mesh better with the roster. Saric adds some versatility in the frontcourt Golden State lacks, while Podziemski is a piece for the future who might get decent minutes during his rookie season due to his ability as a three-point shooter.

Key departures: Jordan Poole

It appeared Poole would be a big piece of the future after his leap in 2021-22. He was rewarded with a big contract, and then promptly had a dust-up with Draymond Green. That incident didn’t prevent the team from making the playoffs, but clearly something was amiss. It was obvious who was going to be dealt of those two. The Warriors will have to make up for Poole’s ability to score in bunches off the bench. They won’t miss his reckless play that led to turnovers, but they will realize that same spirit often helped them win games.

Projected starting lineup

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are locked in as starters. Will Paul be the fifth guy in a small lineup, or will the Warriors go with Kevon Looney? We’ll see what Steve Kerr ends up preferring, but it feels like Looney should get the nod.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Klay Thompson

Thompson came back in 2021-22 after missing two seasons with various leg injuries and played well, shooting 38.5% from deep and averaging 20.4 points per game. He was initially being sat on one game of back-to-back sets, but that stopped last season when he played 69 games. He averaged 21.9 points per game and got back to over 40% shooting from deep, which is a good sign for him ahead of free agency.

The Warriors will always believe they can win with Curry, Thompson and Green on the floor. The All-NBA level defense might never return for Thompson, but his offense is clearly back. That makes him relevant as a fantasy asset, especially since he can go for a big number when he gets hot from deep.

Notable odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Win total: 47.5

To make playoffs: Yes -475, No +340

To win West: +650

To win NBA title: +1300

Season expectations

There was a lot of talk about how the “two timelines” approach was officially over for Golden State with the Poole trade. That’s not exactly true, since Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga are going to be expected to contribute. The Warriors also did keep their draft pick and take Podziemski. That group is unlikely to be dealt unless Golden State gets off to a rough start and feels another rotation piece is needed.

With Curry, Thompson and Green entering the final stretch of their careers, the goal is to compete for a championship every season. Those three, along with Wiggins, are set to be locked in for the next four years assuming Thompson re-signs as a free agent. Paul is here for at least two seasons. Last year was the first time the Warriors lost a playoff series against a Western Conference team in the Steve Kerr era, so there’s reason for this roster to be confident.