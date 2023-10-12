Los Angeles Lakers preview: For LeBron James, it’s always championship or bust

Ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, DK Network is taking an in-depth look at all 30 teams. We’re going over all the big moves from the offseason, predicting the starting lineup, providing a fantasy basketball perspective, looking at relevant odds and assessing season expectations for each franchise. Here’s a look at the Los Angeles Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers 2023-24 Outlook

Key additions: Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, Christian Wood, Jalen Hood-Schifino

The Lakers did a great job addressing needs on the fringes and churning the roster there. Vincent is on an affordable deal and brings some defense at the point guard spot, while Hayes and Wood provide good frontcourt depth. Hood-Schifino is likely to be used sparingly as a rookie but has upside.

Key departures: Malik Beasley, Mo Bamba

Beasley’s three-point shooting will be missed. Bamba never really got going with the Lakers, and the team addressed the frontcourt depth with Hayes and Wood.

Projected starting lineup

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves are expected to be in the starting lineup for sure. Jarred Vanderbilt is being tabbed as the likely starter alongside Davis, but there’s a chance Hayes gets the nod.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Anthony Davis

For a 20-game stretch at the beginning of last season, Davis posted the following numbers: 29 ppg, 13 rpg, 2.2 bpg, 60.7 FG%. He was looking like a MVP candidate before his injury, and that’s always been the knock on the big man. Davis has played more than 70 games just twice in his career, and he hasn’t topped 60 games in each of the last three seasons. The production will be there when he’s on the floor, but fantasy managers have to recognize the injury risks. Davis is one of the players everyone knows about but could still be a steal because his health is a huge variable.

Notable odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Win total: 47.5

To make playoffs: Yes -350, No +265

To win West: +650

To win NBA title: +1200

Season expectations

Any time you’re on a team with LeBron James, the expectation is championship or bust. The Lakers got the job done in the Orlando bubble, and made a surprising run to the West finals a year ago as the No. 7 seed. As long as James and Davis are healthy, the Lakers believe they have a chance to win it all.

Continuity will help. For most of last season, the Lakers were mired in trade conversations and how the roster would be changed. This season, it looks like this will be the group aside from a potential shift on the fringes. That’ll help Russell, Reaves, Vanderbilt and Vincent get some confidence. Rui Hachimura came on strong at the end of last season and his defensive skills could be important in a key playoff series. There are no major distractions for now, and that will only help the Lakers as they attempt to add another banner.