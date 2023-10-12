Los Angeles Clippers preview: Will the stars be healthy when it matters?

Ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, DK Network is taking an in-depth look at all 30 teams. We’re going over all the big moves from the offseason, predicting the starting lineup, providing a fantasy basketball perspective, looking at relevant odds and assessing season expectations for each franchise. Here’s a look at the Los Angeles Clippers.

Los Angeles Clippers 2023-24 Outlook

Key additions: Kobe Brown

For now, the rookie out of Missouri is the only piece the Clippers are bringing in. Los Angeles remains in the discussion for a deal involving James Harden, but those talks are seemingly not progressing towards a conclusion. Brown is a solid combo forward who can stretch the floor, but he’s unlikely to see much time in his first season.

Key departures: None

The Clippers have a ton of depth, which they might be willing to sacrifice in a potential Harden deal. The 76ers are unlikely to give up Harden for a host of role players, which is where the hiccup is on the trade talks. For now, everyone stays.

Projected starting lineup

Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac are seemingly locked in as starters. Terance Mann, Norman Powell and Nicolas Batum are all in the mix for the fifth spot.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Russell Westbrook

Westbrook has experienced a big fall from stardom, and it’s not entirely his fault. He was solid off the bench for the Lakers but his salary was simply too much to justify that type of role. With the Clippers, Westbrook fit the roster better as a ball-dominant guard and he does have some familiarity playing with George from Oklahoma City. The question is whether Westbrook gets enough shots in this offense to become a regular fantasy starter or if he’s best as a depth piece for managers.

Notable odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Win total: 46.5

To make playoffs: Yes -250, No +200

To win West: +1000

To win NBA title: +1800

Season expectations

Five summers ago, there was a lot of fanfare and hype around the Clippers adding Leonard and George. Now, there’s tension and nerves. The duo has made one conference finals appearance, which occurred despite Leonard getting hurt in the second round. The two stars hold player options for next season, and the long-term extensions that appeared to be a formality now seem like a 50-50 proposition.

Leonard and George have missed a lot of games. The legitimacy of their absences has been questioned and if they don’t have something substantive to show for their decision to join forces, they are going to be part of one of the biggest debacles in the league.

In Year 1, the team blew a 3-1 lead to the Nuggets in the Orlando bubble. Year 2 was marred by Leonard’s injury ahead in the second round, which led to a conference finals exit. Year 3 saw the team miss the playoffs after Leonard missed the entire season rehabbing and George got COVID ahead of the second play-in game, which was the elimination one. Year 4 saw George injure his knee before the playoffs, with Leonard having a knee injury after two playoff games. This team has the talent to win it all, but the best players are never on the floor in money time. The expectation is to compete for a championship, and hopefully health will finally be on LA’s side.