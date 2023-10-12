Dallas Mavericks preview: Will Doncic-Irving pairing lead to postseason success?

Ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, DK Network is taking an in-depth look at all 30 teams. We’re going over all the big moves from the offseason, predicting the starting lineup, providing a fantasy basketball perspective, looking at relevant odds and assessing season expectations for each franchise. Here’s a look at the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas Mavericks 2023-24 Outlook

Key additions: Grant Williams, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Dereck Lively, Seth Curry

The Mavericks needed to shore up their frontcourt and they did just that in the offseason, trading for Williams while adding Prosper and Lively in the draft. Curry comes in as a nice bench scorer, but the frontcourt additions are what fans will be focusing on. There’s a lot of versatility there, but there’s also a lot of unproven talent when it comes to playing big minutes.

Key departures: Christian Wood

Wood was a low-risk, high-reward option the Mavericks pursued to balance out the roster. Unfortunately, the combo forward didn’t hit the heights Dallas expected and the franchise decided not to bring him back in the offseason. His scoring will be missed, but the fit with Luka Doncic was never quite there. The Mavericks are hoping the new additions can fix that.

Projected starting lineup

Doncic and Kyrie Irving are locked in as the guard pairing. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Grant Williams are in contention for starting roles, while Lively is probably the first big man in the rotation. Prosper might get the nod over Williams if he outplays him in the preseason but starting two rookies might be tough.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Kyrie Irving

Irving averaged 26.9 points, 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game on 51/39/94 shooting splits for 30 games with the Mavericks after being traded there. And yet, Dallas only won eight of those contests. The offensive output is phenomenal, but is there another gear Irving can hit or can he deploy his skills in a way that’s more conducive to winning? The Mavericks didn’t sign him to an extension to go .500 as Doncic’s extension gets set to kick in. Irving’s general demeanor is also unpredictable, which could mean random absences or unusually bad games at inopportune times.

Notable odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Win total: 44.5

To make playoffs: Yes -165, No +135

To win West: +1200

To win NBA title: +2200

Season expectations

The Mavericks tanked at the end of last season to keep their draft pick, but that should be the last time they pull a stunt like that. Doncic remains a bonafide MVP candidate, and Irving is an awesome sidekick. The question is whether the peripheral pieces are good enough. Remember, Dallas did make a run to the West finals with Doncic and a bunch of competent role players. Irving’s offensive firepower aside, the Mavericks will still need some of those role players to step up.

The goal for this season should be to make the playoffs and win at least one playoff series. Anything short of that will be considered a disappointment. There’s also a bigger sample size to judge how Doncic and Irving fit with each other. Dallas hopes the outcome there will be positive as well.