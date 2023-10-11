Sacramento Kings preview: Will it be back-to-back playoff appearances for team on the rise?

Ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, DK Network is taking an in-depth look at all 30 teams. We’re going over all the big moves from the offseason, predicting the starting lineup, providing a fantasy basketball perspective, looking at relevant odds and assessing season expectations for each franchise. Here’s a look at the Sacramento Kings.

Sacramento Kings 2023-24 Outlook

Key additions: Kessler Edwards, Chris Duarte

The Kings don’t have to make wholesale changes to their roster, and they added a few players on the fringes to help with the team’s depth during the regular season. We’ll see if Edwards or Duarte do enough to extend the rotation going into the playoffs.

Key departures: None

Sacramento has no reason to break up a team that had the league’s best offense from a season ago. If Keegan Murray and Malik Monk continue to improve, this team should mitigate any regression from De’Aaron Fox or Domantas Sabonis.

Projected starting lineup

Fox and Sabonis lead the way, with Harrison Barnes also set to start. Murray and Kevin Huerter will be the first preferences, but there’s a chance Monk can overtake Huerter this season.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: De’Aaron Fox

The point guard made the All-Star team for the first time in his career after shooting a ridiculous 51.2% from the floor. There’s still spots where he can improve, especially as a three-point shooter. If Fox can add that element to his game, he’ll be unstoppable as a scorer and will continue to open up others around him. Fantasy managers who take Fox will be hoping he can improve from the perimeter to offset any drop in overall shooting percentage.

Notable odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Win total: 44.5

To make playoffs: Yes -185, No +150

To win West: +2500

To win NBA title: +5500

Season expectations

Last season was awesome for the Kings, who snapped the NBA’s longest playoff drought and won the Pacific Division for the first time since 2002-03. Sacramento had the defending champions Golden State Warriors on the ropes in the first round, and only lost after a 50-point effort in Game 7 from Stephen Curry. That was a great series for Sacramento when it came to proving they were legitimate. Now it’s time to make sure that momentum doesn’t fade this season.

The goal is to make the playoffs and depending on the seeding, win a playoff series. There’s no reason this team shouldn’t be a regular playoff team in the next five seasons given the ages of the core players. Stringing together successful seasons will also change the perception of the franchise, which has long been viewed as the doormat of the NBA.