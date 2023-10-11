New York Knicks preview: Can Villanova connection take this team to next level?

Ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, DK Network is taking an in-depth look at all 30 teams. We’re going over all the big moves from the offseason, predicting the starting lineup, providing a fantasy basketball perspective, looking at relevant odds and assessing season expectations for each franchise. Here’s a look at the New York Knicks.

New York Knicks 2023-24 Outlook

Key additions: Donte DiVincenzo

The Knicks will continue to tap into that Villanova connection with DiVincenzo, who joins Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson in New York. That trio won a lot of games in college, but this is a different league. DiVincenzo is a solid role player, but it’s hard to envision him becoming something bigger just because he’s playing with his college teammates.

Key departures: None

There were some questions about whether the Knicks would be able to trade Evan Fournier and Derrick Rose last year as part of a bigger deal. Those talks extended into the offseason. Fournier is back but Rose has moved on. The main rotation is still intact, and the Knicks will surely use Fournier’s salary as filler for potential deals.

Projected starting lineup

Brunson, Hart, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson should be the starters. There’s a possibility Quentin Grimes could start if Tom Thibodeau likes Hart off the bench but that’s the only spot that could be switched up.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Julius Randle

It’s becoming clear Randle’s 2020-21 season where he shot 41.1% from deep was a blip. The forward has gone back to bricking jumpers, and it’s hurt the team is some key moments. Randle is still a productive scorer but he needs to make an effort to fit better with the rest of the group. His playmaking could be great with his blend of size and speed, but the Knicks simply don’t give him that opportunity enough. For this team to go deep in the playoffs, Randle has to find this gear. The perimeter game is not coming back, so this is the next alternative. If he can increase his usage and set up his teammates better, he’ll beat his ADP.

Notable odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Win total: 45.5

To make playoffs: Yes -310, No +240

To win East: +1800

To win NBA title: +5000

Season expectations

New York had fans excited after making the playoffs and then winning the first-round series over the Cleveland Cavaliers. It’s important to build off that this season with another playoff campaign. Brunson was a star in his first year with the Knicks, and there’s reason to believe his play won’t take a substantial hit. The role players are good enough around him and Randle to make this team a competitive outfit. If Barrett can take another step after landing a big extension this summer, the Knicks could push one of the top teams in the East in the conference semifinals.