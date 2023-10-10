Minnesota Timberwolves preview: Will playoff series losing streak be snapped?

Ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, DK Network is taking an in-depth look at all 30 teams. We’re going over all the big moves from the offseason, predicting the starting lineup, providing a fantasy basketball perspective, looking at relevant odds and assessing season expectations for each franchise. Here’s a look at the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves 2023-24 Outlook

Key additions: Leonard Miller, Shake Milton

Miller is excellent value for the Timberwolves, who were able to snag the Ignite forward in the second round. He’s a young prospect that has some intriguing defensive skills and can play several positions, which is something Minnesota can use off the bench. Milton offers some depth at the point guard spot.

Key departures: None

The Timberwolves are largely locked into this group from a cap space perspective, so this will be the core roster moving forward with some possible changes on the fringes.

Projected starting lineup

Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert are locked in. Jaden McDaniels was great last season and should have the fifth spot, although Minnesota could go for more playmaking with Kyle Anderson if it chooses to.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Anthony Edwards

Edwards has steadily improved as a scorer over his first three seasons, but his breakout performance at the FIBA World Cup has many believing a massive campaign is coming. The forward is the clear focus of this team and should command most of the touches offensively. Edwards should be able to take that next step, especially if Karl-Anthony Towns remains healthy and is able to provide a solid second option. The Timberwolves forward might have a top-5 fantasy campaign if he stays on the floor.

Notable odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Win total: 44.5

To make playoffs: Yes -150, No +120

To win West: +3500

To win NBA title: +7500

Season expectations

After making the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, the goal is clearly to take another step. With Edwards rising and Towns healthy, the Timberwolves should be able to navigate through the West without sinking too much. Internal development will be key, but the core group has enough experience to see the regular season through.

It’s time to win a playoff series in Minnesota. The team has dropped its first-round series in each of the last two seasons, although losing to the eventual champions Denver Nuggets last year is excusable. Edwards is looking like a franchise player, and it’s time for the rest of the roster to pull their weight in crucial games. Another first-round exit will feel like a step down from where this team should be.