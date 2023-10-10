Oklahoma City Thunder preview: Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s leap real?

Ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, DK Network is taking an in-depth look at all 30 teams. We’re going over all the big moves from the offseason, predicting the starting lineup, providing a fantasy basketball perspective, looking at relevant odds and assessing season expectations for each franchise. Here’s a look at the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Oklahoma City Thunder 2023-24 Outlook

Key additions: Cason Wallace

The Thunder landed on the guard out of Kentucky and while that has worked out extremely well for them previously, there might be a development hurdle for Wallace given how crowded the position is. We’ll likely see Wallace off the bench in his rookie season, and he’s unlikely to be considered a prominent contributor this season.

Key departures: None

The Thunder have shuffled the deck a bit in terms of draft assets, but they haven’t moved players and they have no reason to. This is still going to be a lengthy process when it comes to building a consistently contending team.

Projected starting lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey will lead the backcourt, with Lu Dort likely to slot in as the small forward. Chet Holmgren, who is healthy now, should be in one of the frontcourt spots. We’ll see if the Thunder roll with Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams or Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to complement Holmgren.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SGA made the jump in scoring, averaging 31.4 points per game on 51% shooting. The question is whether this leap is real. Fantasy projections suggest SGA will be among the top 10 players drafted, but his rebound and assist numbers have largely stayed the same. Managers are essentially counting on the scoring to hold, and the Thunder are counting on it too. A 40-win season was surprising, but this team won’t sneak up on anyone now. SGA looks like a superstar, but he’ll need to have another season like last year to prove he is one.

Notable odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Win total: 44.5

To make playoffs: Yes -135, No +110

To win West: +4500

To win NBA title: +8000

Season expectations

Based on what the oddsmakers are saying with their lines, the Thunder are set to be competing for the playoffs. You have to wonder if those are realistic expectations for such a young team, especially since there is now going to be more attention on them. The Thunder were able to sneak up on teams last year and outwork them, which is something they are not going to be able to do this year. The Mavericks tanked late to cede a play-in spot to Oklahoma City, and the Jazz are expected to be in the mix too.

Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey and Holmgren meshing together is far more important than wins and losses. There’s a strong chance the Thunder plateau this season instead of continuing to take steps forward, which isn’t abnormal given their roster. If the three key players are finding ways to connect on the court, that’s more important than chasing one of the last playoff spots in the West.