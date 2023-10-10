Brooklyn Nets preview: Will a franchise player emerge on this roster?

Ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, DK Network is taking an in-depth look at all 30 teams. We’re going over all the big moves from the offseason, predicting the starting lineup, providing a fantasy basketball perspective, looking at relevant odds and assessing season expectations for each franchise. Here’s a look at the Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn Nets 2023-24 Outlook

Key additions: Noah Clowney, Dariq Whitehead

The Nets used both their first-round picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, selecting players with some upside at positions of need. Clowney doesn’t project to be more than a rotation player, but Whitehead could eventually become a solid starter.

Key departures: None

The Nets have replenished a lot of their war chest after the trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden broke apart. There isn’t a highly intriguing asset yet, but that’s what this season will largely be about.

Projected starting lineup

Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson should start. Nic Claxton will man the middle. Spencer Dinwiddie is familiar with the organization and should be in the backcourt. That leaves one spot, which will likely be between Ben Simmons, Cam Thomas and Dennis Smith Jr. Nets fans probably don’t like many of those options, but the defensive potential of Simmons probably gives him the edge.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Ben Simmons

There’s a lot of ire directed at Simmons, and much of it is starting to look justified. The former No. 1 overall pick appears to be uninterested in playing basketball at a high level, but the talent is still there. The Nets are on the hook for two more seasons with Simmons, and they’ll need him to rediscover the production that landed him this big contract in the first place. If Simmons can get his head right and take basketball seriously again, he has the chance to be a productive player who is relevant in fantasy basketball formats.

Notable odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Win total: 37.5

To make playoffs: Yes +145, No -180

To win East: +5000

To win NBA title: +13000

Season expectations

According to HoopsHype, the Nets have a $163 million payroll for this season for a team that is favored to miss the playoffs. This group managed to do enough after the reshuffling at the trade deadline to get to the playoffs last year but now has to run the gauntlet for the full season. The good news is the players have a full offseason to get acclimated with each other.

The Nets don’t have a clear-cut franchise player on the roster at the moment, which is something you eventually have to land if you hope to compete. It’s possible Bridges or Johnson make the leap, but they seem to have hit their potential. Thomas might have another gear, while Simmons is not someone Brooklyn should be expecting anything from. Making the play-in tournament might be feasible, but the goal of this season should be to further drill down who can remain on this roster going forward and who needs to be shipped out.