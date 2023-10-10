Toronto Raptors preview: Will franchise be a buyer or seller at the trade deadline?

Ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, DK Network is taking an in-depth look at all 30 teams. We’re going over all the big moves from the offseason, predicting the starting lineup, providing a fantasy basketball perspective, looking at relevant odds and assessing season expectations for each franchise. Here’s a look at the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto Raptors 2023-24 Outlook

Key additions: Gradey Dick, Dennis Schroder

The sharpshooting rookie from Kansas also has some playmaking chops, which the Raptors will love. Schroder is coming off a great FIBA World Cup campaign and can be an adequate point guard if the Raptors want to go that route. Both these players will make Toronto better, but Schroder might be a potential trade chip if the season goes south.

Key departures: Fred VanVleet

VanVleet struggled with his shooting for most of the season, and the Raptors simply weren’t going to pay what Houston was. It’s an emotional loss more than a production one, as VanVleet was one of the young players who stepped up in a big way during the 2019 title run. It does create a hole at the point guard spot which Toronto will have to sort out.

Projected starting lineup

Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr. and Jakob Poeltl should be locked in as starters. The question is whether the Raptors want Scottie Barnes to be the primary ball-handler or if they prefer Schroder. That’ll be the decision during the preseason.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Scottie Barnes

After Barnes’ rookie season, there were reports the Raptors weren’t including him in potential trade packages for Kevin Durant. And many across the league felt that sentiment was justified. Barnes then played his sophomore season and largely remained the same player.

Toronto needs Barnes’ versatility as a ball-handler this season to create mismatches and balance their roster. He’s a fine player right now but the Raptors need him to potentially grow into a franchise guy. Can he take that next step or is he just a solid starter?

Notable odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Win total: 36.5

To make playoffs: Yes +185, No -230

To win East: +6000

To win NBA title: +15000

Season expectations

There are trade rumors swirling around Siakam, who is set to be a free agent and said he won’t sign a long-term deal with a team that trades for him. Anunoby has a player option that he’s likely to decline. Trent Jr. is also set to be a free agent.

This means the Raptors are going to have to make a decision on this core around the trade deadline. If Toronto is in the playoff mix, ownership is likely to let the season play out. If the Raptors are on the fence, there could be a push to deal the key guys and rebuild the roster around Barnes and Dick. Toronto will have a ton of cap space in the summer, although it’s not exactly a destination franchise for star free agents. The Raptors hope there’s several playoff runs in this core, which is still on the young side. The expectation is to make the playoffs and win a series, but there’s an off-ramp if things aren’t clicking.