Celtics vs. Bulls pick against the spread, over/under for Thursday, February 22

NBA action resumes Thursday following the All-Star break and the Boston Celtics will look to pick up where they left off when visiting the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET.

Boston (43-12) boasts the league’s best record coming out of the break and holds a commanding six-game lead at the top of the Eastern Conference. The Celtics rattled off six straight victories before the hiatus, capping it with back-to-back wins over the Nets. Chicago (26-29) is currently the nine-seed in the East and will fight to stay in play-in territory down the stretch. The Bulls surprisingly didn’t make any moves at the trade deadline, opting to ride it out with their current core.

On the injury front, Patrick Williams (foot) is once again out for the Bulls. For the Celtics, Kristaps Porzingis was dealing with a back and an ankle injury prior to the break. However, he was not listed on the injury report and will suit up this evening.

Boston enters the game as a 9-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 223.5. The Celtics are listed as a -380 moneyline favorite, making the Bulls a +300 underdog.

Celtics vs. Bulls, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -9

As middling as Chicago has been this season, its acquitted itself well as a home underdog with a 7-3-1 record against the spread. However, Boston is a machine and I fully expect it to come out of the break strong against a team that it should put down with ease. I’m taking the Celtics to cover in a blowout win.

Over/Under: Over 223.5

Boston was clamping teams down on defense prior to the break, holding opponents to just 110.4 PPG on 43.8% shooting over its last 10 games. However, the total is low enough to where the over can cash if the Celtics produce a productive offensive game themselves while still holding the Bulls to under 110. That’s where I’ll lean.