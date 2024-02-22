Knicks vs. 76ers pick against the spread, over/under for Thursday, February 22

NBA action resumes tonight following the All-Star break and we’ll be treated to a potential playoff matchup right out the gate as the New York Knicks visit the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET.

New York (33-22) dropped four straight games prior to the break, but currently sits as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks were bit by the injury bug right before the break with Julius Randle and OG Anunoby both missing a significant chunk of time. Meanwhile, Philadelphia (32-22) is currently the No. 5 seed in the East and sits just a game back of New York in the standings. The 76ers have been trying to hunker down as Joel Embiid recovers from his meniscus injury.

On the injury front, Embiid (knee) remains out for the 76ers while Nic Batum (hamstring) is listed as questionable. For the Knicks, Randle (shoulder) and Anunoby (elbow) remain out while Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) and Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles) are listed as probable.

Philadelphia enters the game as a slight 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 228.5. This is a virtual pick ‘em on the moneyline with the Sixers listed at -115 and the Knicks listed at -105.

Knicks vs. 76ers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks +1

Both teams are dealing with injuries to various star players coming out of the break and it makes sense why DK is projecting this as a tight battle. Philly is playing the long game for Embiid’s projected return towards the end of the regular season, so I’d imagine New York will have the higher sense of urgency in this contest. I’ll take the Knicks to win outright.

Over/Under: Under 228.5

There could be some post All-Star Game rust on both sides and it could be especially difficult for the Sixers to get into an offensive rhythm against a Knicks team yielding just 109.9 points per game. I’ll take the under.