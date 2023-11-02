Aaron Judge, Pete Alonso, Shohei Ohtani among Silver Slugger finalists

As the dust settles on the Texas Rangers’ World Series win, it’s time to turn our attention to the 2023-24 offseason. It’ll take a few weeks for the Hot Stove to really get rolling, but before then, we have some awards to hand out.

On Thursday, MLB announced the finalists for the Silver Slugger awards, given to the top offensive performer at each position in both the AL and NL. The finalists are determined by polling Major League managers and coaches, and follows the below process:

Each team receives four (4) votes; the manager and three coaches of their choice. Votes are based on a combination of offensive statistics including OPS, OPS+, Home Runs, RBI, Batting Average, Total Bases and Runs as well as the managers’ and coaches’ general impressions of a player’s overall offensive value.

The top three vote-getters at each position are named finalists, and the winners will be announced in a live ceremony on MLB Network beginning at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 9. Without further ado, here are the finalists.

American League

Catcher

Salvador Perez, Royals

Cal Raleigh, Mariners

Adley Rutschman, Orioles

First base

Triston Casas, Red Sox

Yandy Díaz, Rays

Nathaniel Lowe, Rangers

Spencer Torkelson, Tigers

Second base

Brandon Drury, Angels

Marcus Semien, Rangers

Gleyber Torres, Yankees

Third base

Alex Bregman, Astros

Rafael Devers, Red Sox

Isaac Paredes, Rays

José Ramírez, Guardians

Shortstop

J.P. Crawford, Mariners

Corey Seager, Rangers

Bobby Witt Jr., Royals

Outfield

Randy Arozarena, Rays

Adolis García, Rangers

Aaron Judge, Yankees

Luis Robert Jr., White Sox

Julio Rodríguez, Mariners

Anthony Santander, Orioles

Kyle Tucker, Astros

Designated hitter

Yordan Alvarez, Astros

Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Utility

Brandon Drury, Angels

Gunnar Henderson, Orioles

Isaac Paredes, Rays

Whit Merrifield, Blue Jays

National League

Catcher

William Contreras, Brewers

Sean Murphy, Braves

J.T. Realmuto, Phillies

Will Smith, Dodgers

First base

Pete Alonso, Mets

Freddie Freeman, Dodgers

Matt Olson, Braves

Second base

Ozzie Albies, Braves

Luis Arraez, Marlins

Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks

Third base

Nolan Arenado, Cardinals

Manny Machado, Padres

Max Muncy, Dodgers

Austin Riley, Braves

Shortstop

Xander Bogaerts, Padres

Francisco Lindor, Mets

Dansby Swanson, Cubs

Trea Turner, Phillies

Outfield

Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves

Mookie Betts, Dodgers

Cody Bellinger, Cubs

Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies

Juan Soto, Padres

Seiya Suzuki, Cubs

Designated hitter

Bryce Harper, Phillies

J.D. Martinez, Dodgers

Marcell Ozuna, Braves

Jorge Soler, Marlins

Utility

Cody Bellinger, Cubs

Mookie Betts, Dodgers

Ha-Seong Kim, Padres

Spencer Steer, Reds