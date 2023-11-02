Aaron Judge, Pete Alonso, Shohei Ohtani among Silver Slugger finalists

As the dust settles on the Texas Rangers’ World Series win, it’s time to turn our attention to the 2023-24 offseason. It’ll take a few weeks for the Hot Stove to really get rolling, but before then, we have some awards to hand out.
On Thursday, MLB announced the finalists for the Silver Slugger awards, given to the top offensive performer at each position in both the AL and NL. The finalists are determined by polling Major League managers and coaches, and follows the below process:
Each team receives four (4) votes; the manager and three coaches of their choice. Votes are based on a combination of offensive statistics including OPS, OPS+, Home Runs, RBI, Batting Average, Total Bases and Runs as well as the managers’ and coaches’ general impressions of a player’s overall offensive value.
The top three vote-getters at each position are named finalists, and the winners will be announced in a live ceremony on MLB Network beginning at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 9. Without further ado, here are the finalists.
American League
Catcher
Salvador Perez, Royals
Cal Raleigh, Mariners
Adley Rutschman, Orioles
First base
Triston Casas, Red Sox
Yandy Díaz, Rays
Nathaniel Lowe, Rangers
Spencer Torkelson, Tigers
Second base
Brandon Drury, Angels
Marcus Semien, Rangers
Gleyber Torres, Yankees
Third base
Alex Bregman, Astros
Rafael Devers, Red Sox
Isaac Paredes, Rays
José Ramírez, Guardians
Shortstop
J.P. Crawford, Mariners
Corey Seager, Rangers
Bobby Witt Jr., Royals
Outfield
Randy Arozarena, Rays
Adolis García, Rangers
Aaron Judge, Yankees
Luis Robert Jr., White Sox
Julio Rodríguez, Mariners
Anthony Santander, Orioles
Kyle Tucker, Astros
Designated hitter
Yordan Alvarez, Astros
Shohei Ohtani, Angels
Utility
Brandon Drury, Angels
Gunnar Henderson, Orioles
Isaac Paredes, Rays
Whit Merrifield, Blue Jays
National League
Catcher
William Contreras, Brewers
Sean Murphy, Braves
J.T. Realmuto, Phillies
Will Smith, Dodgers
First base
Pete Alonso, Mets
Freddie Freeman, Dodgers
Matt Olson, Braves
Second base
Ozzie Albies, Braves
Luis Arraez, Marlins
Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks
Third base
Nolan Arenado, Cardinals
Manny Machado, Padres
Max Muncy, Dodgers
Austin Riley, Braves
Shortstop
Xander Bogaerts, Padres
Francisco Lindor, Mets
Dansby Swanson, Cubs
Trea Turner, Phillies
Outfield
Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves
Mookie Betts, Dodgers
Cody Bellinger, Cubs
Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks
Kyle Schwarber, Phillies
Juan Soto, Padres
Seiya Suzuki, Cubs
Designated hitter
Bryce Harper, Phillies
J.D. Martinez, Dodgers
Marcell Ozuna, Braves
Jorge Soler, Marlins
Utility
Cody Bellinger, Cubs
Mookie Betts, Dodgers
Ha-Seong Kim, Padres
Spencer Steer, Reds