Fantasy Baseball Value Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Bargain Plays for April 9

Tuesday night features a huge 11-game fantasy baseball slate that begins at 7:05 p.m. ET. Four games start before the main slate including the home opener for the Red Sox, the last team in the MLB to play a home game. With eight teams in those early games, the remaining 22 teams in the MLB are all in action on the main slate under the lights. With so many matchups to attack and big names to choose from, you might end up stretched thin on salary cap space as you round out your roster.

If you dive into the bargain bin as you shop for Tuesday’s slate, check out these three players who offer great upside with very affordable price tags.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $250K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Network app. You also can follow DK Network on Twitter @dknetwork.

The Rays always seem to have a reclamation project in their starting rotation that suddenly becomes a strong fantasy option. This year, Civale looks to be the guy. The former Cleveland Guardians’ righty was traded to Tampa at the deadline last year, and he finished a combined 7-5 in 23 starts with the Rays and Guardians, posting a 3.46 ERA, 3.57 FIP and 8.53 K/9. So far this season, though, he has shown off an even higher ceiling after switching up his pitch mix this offseason.

Civale has allowed just one run in six innings in each of his first two starts this season, totaling 14 strikeouts in 12 innings and posting 24.5 and 23.9 DKFP. Each of those two starts came at home, but he’ll go on the road for Tuesday’s game. However, he will face an easier opposing lineup as he takes on the Angels after facing the Blue Jays and Rangers. Civale has been a solid play for stretches over the last few seasons, and if his strikeout numbers stay up, he could be the fantasy breakout for Tampa Bay this season. At under $8,000, he’s a great value SP this Tuesday.

Melendez has started the season swinging a hot stick, homering in three of his last four games. He has hit safely in eight of his nine games this season, going 10-for-31 (.323) with a .470 wOBA and .419 ISO. The talented 25-year-old tore up Spring Training, hitting .310 with a .430 wOBA. Melendez came up clutch repeatedly in the Royals’ series win over the White Sox and has helped them to a +19 run differential through their 6-4 start. On Tuesday, he and the Royals will welcome in the Astros after having Monday off while the Astros finished their four-game stop in Arlington. Melendez will face Cristian Javier ($8,300), who has looked good in his first two starts of the season. However, Melendez is on the favorable side of Javier’s splits. Javier has held righties hitless in 25 plate appearances this season but lefties have hit .333 with a .410 wOBA. Last year, his splits were similar but less pronounced, as lefties like Melendez hit .273 with a .350 wOBA while righties only hit .189. Given his hot start and a matchup that should play in his favor, Melendez is a great potential value under $3,500 in the outfield.

With Nick Senzel (thumb) out, Lipscomb is making a strong case that he’s ready to be the Nats’ 3B of both the future and the now. Liscomb is still just 23 years old and skyrocketed through the minors after being a third-round pick in 2022 out of Tennessee. He dominated during Spring Training, hitting .400 over 50 at-bats with a home run, a stolen base and a .439 wOBA. Like Melendez, he has carried that success into the regular season as well. While he has typically hit near the bottom of Washington’s batting order, the rookie has gone 9-for-33 (.273) with one home run. He picked up three hits in Monday’s series opener in San Francisco and ran wild on the bases, swiping three bags including a thrilling steal of home on his way to a total of 28 DKFP. While he isn’t expected to run that much on a regular basis, he did have 10 stolen bases to go with his 14 homers in 129 games in High-A and Double-A last season. Since the youngster completely jumped over Triple-A, he may have some growing pains ahead, but for now, he brings an extremely high ceiling at barely over the minimum salary at 3B on Tuesday.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $250K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DK Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is z.thompson) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.