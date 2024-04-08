Fantasy Baseball Picks Today: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for April 8

The Monday, April 8 DraftKings fantasy baseball slate features nine games. Get a head start on the competition by checking out the best MLB DFS stud and value picks for each position.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $333K Relay Throw [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Network app. You also can follow DK Network on Twitter @dknetwork.

PITCHER

Stud

Charlie Morton, Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets ($10,000) — There are two pitchers on the top of the board Monday. Blake Snell ($10,300) makes his season debut in San Francisco against the Nationals. Morton is in a similarly favorable position. The Mets are miserable. Against right-handed pitching, the Mets have a .248 wOBA, .077 ISO and 57 wRC+. And that’s after a weekend in Cincinnati.

Value

Jose Berrios, Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners ($7,100) — The lock label is ludicrous early in the season. The data is limited, but the data screams lock. Berrios is too cheap. He opened the season with two road starts at Houston and Tampa Bay. In each, he lasted six innings. His strikeout numbers are low (eight), but those are good offenses and Berrios has allowed just three runs this season. On Monday, he faces one of the worst offenses in baseball. That’s enough data to lock this MLB DFS value pick.

INFIELD

Stud

Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies ($5,200) — It’s a Coors slate. The total is 10.5 runs. Don’t try to reinvent the wheel. Don’t get cute. There are plenty of affordable options in this game. Also, the value pitcher mentioned above frees up more cash. Walker is off to a slow start vs. LHP (.311 wOBA in 18 PA). That changes today. Last season, Walker had a .381 wOBA,.319 ISO and 141 wRC+ vs. LHP.

Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets ($6,000) — The Braves are projected to score 5.7 runs. The Diamondbacks are projected to score 5.8 runs in Colorado. Olson homered on Friday and Sunday. He collected five hits, five runs, five RBIs, two doubles and two walks in the three-game series against Arizona.

Value

Eugenio Suarez, Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies ($4,300) — Getting out of Seattle has been great for Suarez. This pick feels like Suarez back in his Cincinnati days. The splits and stadium side with Suarez. The stats are on his side, too. Suarez has a .625 wOBA, .308 ISO and 290 wRC+ vs. LHP this season.

Ezequiel Tovar, Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks ($3,900) — This kid will be a household name by the end of the season. The 22-year-old shortstop hit 15 homers, scored 79 runs and drove in 73 runs in his rookie season. He’s picked up where he left off. Tovar has a hit in seven of ten games (.380 wOBA, .235 ISO and 121 wRC+). His 2024 Statcast numbers are promising for a career in Coors — 40.5% HardHit%, 27.6 Launch Angle and 18.2% Barrel%.

OUTFIELD

Stud

Lourdes Gurriel, Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies ($5,300) — The hottest hitter in baseball is only $5,300 in Colorado. Gurriel has a .524 wOBA, .389 ISO and 227 wRC+. He’s hit safely in six of nine games with five multi-hit games. Gurriel destroyed the Rockies’ pitchers in the season-opening series. Look for more of the same on Monday.

Ronald Acuna, Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets ($6,400) — Is this a nine-game slate or a two-game slate? Why consider other options? It’s Diamondbacks and Braves on Monday. Acuna has yet to homer and the strikeouts are piling up. That could lower his ownership on a nine-game slate with plenty of studs. Acuna will snap out of it. A matchup with P Julio Tehran ($6,200) could be the turning point.

Value

Randal Grichuk, Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies ($4,000) — This lineup is stacked. The Diamondbacks are a top-5 team vs. left-handed pitching (.384 wOBA and 135 wRC+). Grichuk just needs to get on base. That shouldn’t be a problem. He had a .415 wOBA, .279 ISO and 155 wRC+ vs. LHP in 2023.

Jarred Kelenic, Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets ($3,800) — The former prospect — 2018 sixth overall pick — never panned out in Seattle. The Braves saw something and traded for the lefty in the offseason. It’s working. Everything is working in Atlanta. They’re the best team against right-handed pitching (.432 wOBA, .266 ISO and 167 wRC+). Kelenic has been a big part of that — .594 wOBA and 270 wRC+. Last but not least, Kelenic bats at the bottom of the order making him perfect for a wrap-around stack.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $333K Relay Throw [$100K to 1st]

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is greenflagradio2) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.