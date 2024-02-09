Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for February 9

While this might look like a relatively normal six-game NBA slate, that could not be further from the truth. We’re still less than 24 hours removed from the trade deadline, which means several rosters around the league are in turmoil. Toss in three teams on the second leg of a back-to-back and things are likely to get a little messy.

Let’s dive in and find some value.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $300K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Network app. You also can follow DK Network on Twitter @dknetwork.

One of the biggest dominoes yet to fall on the slate is the identity of Philadelphia’s fifth starter. Why is it such a mystery? Well, that’s what happens when you literally only have four regular rotation players set to be available. Joel Embiid (knee) is obviously the headliner, but the erosion of the 76ers’ depth is far more stunning. De’Anthony Melton (back), Nic Batum (hamstring) and Robert Covington (knee) are also injured, while Patrick Beverley, Jaden Springer and Furkan Korkmaz were all traded on Thursday. That doesn’t leave many bodies. Even with the latter three active for Wednesday’s loss to the Warriors, Martin logged 28.5 minutes off the bench — the most of any Philadelphia reserve — using that opportunity to collect 15 points, five rebounds and 26.75 DKFP. I assume he’ll be the first choice to draw an emergency spot start, though keep an eye on Ricky Council IV ($3,400), as well.

Thompson’s salary is way up from where it was on Tuesday, yet the rookie is cheap enough to still be considered a massive value. With Fred VanVleet (adductor) likely nursing an injury until All-Star break, Thompson is in the midst of his breakout. It’s really just about playing time. To wit, Thompson has started two games in 2023-24. The first was in January against the Celtics, where the 21-year-old scored 15 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and finished with 42.5 DKFP. The second came earlier this week versus the Pacers. In 33.5 minutes, Thompson put up 13 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and 44.25 DKFP. It’s a small sample, but Thompson has produced like an $8K asset when in the Rockets’ starting five. I doubt that changes in a matchup with the Raptors, who own a league-worst defensive rating so far in February (129.6).

Over Charlotte’s last seven games, the team has basically employed a three-headed usage monster in the form of Miles Bridges ($8,600), Brandon Miller ($7,500) and P.J. Washington. However, with Washington traded to Dallas on Thursday, there will now be a shake up in the hierarchy of the team. Bridges and Miller will still be focal points — likely each with a usage at or above 30% — but someone will also need to at least fill in the major minutes that Washington had been logging. The two most likely candidates are McGowens and Leaky Black ($3,700). Both are viable options on this slate with price tags below $4K, yet my preference between the two leans towards McGowens. While Black has started the past two contests, that’s come with a microscopic 8.9% usage rate. There’s just not a lot of ceiling with a role that passive. Meanwhile, McGowens has registered double-digit points in three of his last four appearances.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $300K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DK Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is theglt13) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.