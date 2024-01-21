Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 22

There are seven games on Monday. Cade Cunningham ($7,800) is doubtful while LaMelo Ball ($8,900) is questionable. Keep track of all the pertinent updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, BOS, ORL and PHO played last night. None of the teams play on Tuesday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has one game with a total of at least 240 - MIL/DET (247.5). There are three double-digit favorites - MIL -12 over DET, PHI -13.5 over SAS and MIN -15 over CHA. There are two games within two points - ORL -1 over CLE and BOS -2 over DAL. There are two home dogs - DET and DAL. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Guard

Stud

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics ($11,200) – Doncic missed three games due to injury, but made his return on Wednesday and didn’t miss a beat, playing 36 minutes and going for 33 points, two treys, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and two blocks. The usage rate was a whopping 37.4%! Due to the game with the Warriors being postponed on Friday, Luka is well-rested. He averages 1.68 DKFP per minute and this game should be highly-competitive, as the spread is only two points with a healthy total of 239.5. HalleLuka!

Other Options - Tyrese Maxey ($8,800), Anthony Edwards ($8,400), Scottie Barnes ($8,200), Khris Middleton ($7,400), Coby White ($7,200), RJ Barrett ($6,900), Jaden Ivey ($6,700), Grayson Allen ($6,200)

Value

Tre Jones, San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers ($5,900) – Coach Popovich was getting cute early in the season, playing Wembanayama at power forward while trying to groom Sochan to be a big-bodied point guard. This isn’t NBA 2K, where you can just slot in whoever you want at any position with little consequences. There are nuances and skills to orchestrating an offense as a point guard. Nine games ago, Pop finally inserted Jones into the starting lineup and he’s averaged 30.2 minutes, 13.9 points, one trey, four rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.4 steals. He’s gone for at least 30 DKFP in six of those contests with two over 45.

Other Options - Luke Kennard ($5,400), Alec Burks ($5,400), Alex Caruso ($5,200), Ayo Dosunmu ($4,700), Gary Trent Jr. ($4,400)

Forward

Stud

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons ($11,000) – Giannis averages 1.64 DKFP per minute and faces a Pistons team that he just went for 62 DKFP on Saturday. Giannis has gone for at least 50 DKFP in each of the last 12 games, with nine over 60, three over 70 and a high of 80. On the season, he has a high of 95.5! There are many studs on this slate that can put up a “have-to-have-it” score. Giannis is definitely in that conversation.

Other Options - Jayson Tatum ($9,700), Scottie Barnes ($8,200), Jaren Jackson Jr. ($7,900), Karl-Anthony Towns ($7,700), DeMar DeRozan ($7,400), Khris Middleton ($7,400), RJ Barrett ($6,900), Grayson Allen ($6,200)

Value

Joe Ingles, Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers ($3,800) – Ingles looks like he should be calling next at the local YMCA. Sloths watch him play and get a boost of confidence. He’s only averaging 0.84 DKFP per minute, likely won’t play more than 20 minutes and will probably end up in the teens for DKFP. That said, he did go for 30 DKFP four games ago. At the price, landing in the teens is fine and the 10x possibility makes it a little more palatable.

Other Options - Jeremy Sochan ($5,700), Alec Burks ($5,400), Nicolas Batum ($5,000), Naz Reid ($4,900), Kyle Anderson ($3,700)

Center

Studs

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs ($11,400) – Embiid is so good this season that I don’t have to change what I wrote last week. The fantasy hoops Iron Throne had a divot in the shape of Nikola Jokic’s butt because no one else was able to displace him. That is until now. Jokic has “slipped” a bit, averaging 1.72 DKFP per minute while Embiid is at 1.84, and has exceeded point expectations 90% of the time this season! He has failed to score at least 50 DKFP only twice this season and has put up at least 60 DKFP 21 times, with nine of those over 70 and a high of 81.25. Doncic, Giannis and Embiid. Choose wisely.

Other Options - Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,000), Jaren Jackson Jr. ($7,900), Jarrett Allen ($7,800), Nikola Vucevic ($7,700), Karl-Anthony Towns ($7,700), Rudy Gobert ($7,400), Brook Lopez ($6,500)

Values

Wendell Carter Jr., Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers ($5,400) – Since returning to action after missing five games, Carter Jr. has played 19, 24 and 26 minutes off the bench. He’s gone for 23.25, 34.75 and 39.25 DKFP. Those games were against NYK, ATL and PHI. Is the trend our friend? Sure looks that way. The floor seems high considering the price, and there’s a chance that he gets close to 30 minutes. That said, the matchup isn’t great, as the Cavaliers have neutralized the FPPM to centers by 13.8%. Only the Timberwolves have been better. Carter isn’t the standard center, though, as he can shoot from downtown.

Other Options - Dereck Lively II ($5,300), Naz Reid ($4,900)

