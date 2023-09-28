Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for September 28

Five games are on the schedule tonight, which to be fair is good for a Thursday night. Let’s take a look at which players to target when building your daily fantasy lineup.

PITCHER

Stud

Chris Bassitt, Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees $8,600 - In his final tune-up before the playoffs, Bassitt will face the Yankees for the second time this season. In his first start, he shut this offense out for seven innings, scattering three hits and striking out seven, earning him 26.8 DKFP in the process. Aside from a bad start against the Rangers, Bassitt has been fantastic lately. For the month, he’s posted a 3.33 ERA with a .302 wOBA and a 3.66 FIP. At $8,600, this is a steal.

Value

Ryan Yarbrough, Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies, $6,300 - I don’t usually roll with a starter at Coors Field but the lack of value on this slate forced me. This is a really ugly slate of pitching and Yarbrough, even at Coors Field, looks like one of the better options. But, if we’re being fair, the Rockies do have just a 76 wRC+ at home, which is the lowest in the league. It gets even worse overall against lefties, where they have a 57 wRC+. Yarbrough will start this game and not do his usual bulk reliever role, which really doesn’t make much of a difference honestly. Instead of missing out on the top half of the lineup to start the game, he faces them to begin. While he doesn’t have good strikeout numbers with only a 6.8 K/9, he keeps men off base and doesn’t give up a lot of hard contact, at just 28%.

INFIELD

Stud

Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees, $5,100 - The Blue Jays will be a popular stack against Luke Weaver ($6,700) who is on his third team of the season. It’s hard to not stack against him when you consider he has a .396 wOBA and a 5.50 FIP against righties. Bichette hits fastballs well and that’s what Weaver is throwing nearly half the time. Bichette has a .388 wOBA and a .200 ISO against the pitch. Bichette looks like he’s heating up at the right time, collecting six hits over his last five games. The Blue Jays’ bats should be in a great spot.

Stud

Francisco Lindor, New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins $4,900 - The Mets can try and play spoiler to the Marlins, who are currently tied for the last Wild Card spot. Lindor is in a great spot against Jesus Luzardo ($9,000) and is one of my favorite options at the shortstop position. Lindor is averaging an absurd 12.6 DKFP over his last 10 games, which includes four home runs, two triples, nine RBI, and four stolen bases. Add those recent numbers with a .379 wOBA and a 144 wRC+ against lefties on the year, and you have to like what you see.

Value

Josh Bell, Miami Marlins at New York Mets, $3,600 - On the other side of this game, Bell against the lefty David Peterson ($7,000) is another matchup I want to target. I don’t think Bell has received the proper credit for how good he’s been since being acquired by the Marlins at the deadline. Since the acquisition, Bell has a .344 wOBA with a 117 wRC+, a .197 ISO 13 home runs, and nine doubles. Bell has been hitting lefties extremely well and has a .367 wOBA with a .228 ISO and a 134 wRC+. He’s a great way to save some salary at first base.

OUTFIELD

Stud

Jorge Soler, Miami Marlins at New York Mets, $4,800 - Going with another Marlin, Soler is a solid power option that’s under the $5K salary range. He hasn’t been great lately, admittedly, but again, I like the matchup. He’s hit for a ton of power against lefties with a .418 ISO to go with a .440 wOBA and a 180 wRC+. Peterson throws the fastball more than half the time and that’s a pitch by lefties that Soler has a .478 wOBA and a .444 ISO against. Stack some of these Marlins tonight.

Stud

Teoscar Hernandez, Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers, $4,200 - The Mariners essentially need to win every single game left on their schedule (good luck with that) to stay in playoff contention. Hernandez can do his part with his really good numbers against the sinkerball pitch, which is the weapon of choice for Jordan Montgomery ($8,800). Dating back to 2022, Hernandez has a .536 wOBA and a .333 ISO against that. I don’t expect the Mariners to carry much ownership tonight, so this could be a solid under-the-radar play.

Value

Estevan Florial, New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays, $2,500 - This is a pure punt play if you desperately need to save some salary. Florial is a lefty, which is where Bassitt has struggled this season. Against southpaws, Bassit has a .358 wOBA, with a 5.50 FIP and a 2.07 HR/9. The reason I like Bassitt so much is because the Yankees are extremely right-handed heavy, which is who he’s dominated. So, to grab Florial, you would be getting next to no ownership and in a positive split. It’s worth a shot for someone who is averaging over 7.0 DKFP over his last 10 games.

